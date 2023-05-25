We have some good news for those of you who were left with a Euphoria-sized hole in your heart after the program’s season 2 finale aired in February: the show will return for a third season. It’s possible that The Idol, a new show on HBO, is just what the patient needs. Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), and Reza Fahim are the brains behind the television series The Idol, which recounts the story of a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who gets involved in a tumultuous relationship with a rising pop idol. In addition to Joseph Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Kevin Turen, Levinson, The Weeknd, and Fahim are all executive producers for the show.

On June 29, 2021, The Weeknd announced that he would create, executive produce, and co-write a drama series for HBO called The Idol. He also indicated that this would take place. Most of the show’s primary photography occurred in November 2021 in and around Los Angeles, California. The creation of the event was, however, momentarily halted in April 2022 because The Weeknd was scheduled to co-headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

It was first claimed that Amy Sediments, who co-created, co-wrote, co-directed, and executive-produced the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience (2016 – present), would direct all of the show’s episodes. On the other hand, on April 25, 2022, it was reported that Amy Seimetz was no longer involved in the project. This came after numerous episodes of the show had already been filmed. HBO has issued a statement in which it explains that:

The creative team for American Idol “continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction.” “The creative team at The Idol has come together around a new creative direction.” Also stated was that “the production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series.”

It has been stated that Sam Levinson has taken control of the show and is directing the updated version. Late in May, production on the updated version of the show got underway. It was officially finished in July of 2022, and we are looking forward to learning more about this musical drama. Everything we know about The Idol, from its cast to its streaming information, is presented here.

Cast

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

The Weeknd as Tedros

Suzanna Son as Chloe

Troye Sivan as Xander

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Jane Adams as Nikki

Dan Levy

Jennie Kim as Dyanne

Eli Roth

Rachel Sennott as Leia

Hari Nef as Talia

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny

Mike Dean

Ramsey

Hank Azaria as Chaim

Anne Heche

Elizabeth Berkley

Maya Eshet

What is the Release Date of The Idol?

On May 22, 2023, The Idol made its world premiere out-of-competition at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Following the showing of its first two episodes, the series was honored with a standing ovation lasting for five minutes. After Carlos, Too Old to Die, Young, and Twin Peaks, this will be the first episode of Irma Vep to be shown as a television series at the festival. On June 4, 2023, the series’ first episode is slated to air on both HBO and Max.

Who is the Director of The Idol?

Samuel Levinson is a well-known director and actor in the United States. He is the son of director Barry Levinson, who won an Academy Award for his work. He was given his first writing credit for the action comedy picture Operation: Endgame in 2010, for which he was credited as a co-writer. The next year, in 2010, he debuted as a film director with the film Another Happy Day (2011), which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. After that, he was credited for scripting his father’s HBO television film, The Wizard of Lies (2017). He continued his work as a screenwriter and director on the feature films Assassination Nation (2018) and Malcolm & Marie (2021).

What is the Plot of The Idol?

The Idol is a drama series that follows the story of a rising pop sensation (played by Depp) who becomes romantically connected with an enigmatic self-help guru turned modern-day cult leader (played by Tesfaye). Even though the specifics of their relationship are still a mystery, the debut trailer for the show gives the impression that it will be complete anarchy.

From what we can see, the plot revolves around a typical case of a boy and a girl meeting for the first time. After meeting and falling in love, Johnny Depp and Tesfaye find themselves drawn into wild parties, drug use, sexual encounters, and excessive drinking as their lives become more intertwined. The teaser is a bender that lasts for one minute and is played to the tune of an electric guitar. At the same moment that Depp’s manager is yelling, “More, more, more, orgy,” footage from Depp’s downward spiral can be seen on the screen. At one point, Tesfaye’s character asks, “Do you trust me?” She responds in a manner that is unbroken by hesitation by saying, “Not really.”

According to them, The Idol is “the sleaziest love story”; these are not my words but theirs. The next series will investigate the seedy underbelly of a glamorous culture without any boundaries, which will take place in Hollywood.