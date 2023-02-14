According to a recent analysis from Gamesindustry.biz, Hogwarts Legacy is the most popular Harry Potter game ever.

According to the study, Hogwarts Legacy has sold 64% more books than Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 2001. The report includes data from UK stores and uses GfK data as its source. The fact that the study only includes information on Hogwarts Legacy’s physical sales makes it even more impressive. Hogwarts Legacy’s digital sales may exceed those of the Philosopher’s Stone at its peak.

According to the report, Hogwarts Legacy’s first-week sales were up 80% from Elden Ring, the biggest fantasy title of 2022.

According to market analyst Benji-Sales’ tweets, Hogwarts Legacy also performed exceptionally well on Steam (although its sales figures are not reported).

Hogwarts Legacy was the eighth-highest-peaking game on Steam during its opening week, with 879,308 continuous players. The game is also the third-largest paid game, the second-largest single-player game, and the fifth-largest paid game overall (behind Cyberpunk 2077).

With 1.3 million concurrent viewers earlier in the week, Hogwarts Legacy surpassed Twitch’s record for the most viewed single-player game.

We will surely learn more about Hogwarts Legacy’s success since Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its upcoming quarterly earnings report will be released on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1.30 PT, 4.30 ET, 9.30 PM BST, and 10.30 PM CEST.