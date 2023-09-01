The Reason Behind Sony’s Decision to Stop Sharing PlayStation Plus Subscriber Numbers

In recent weeks, Sony Group made an announcement stating that it will no longer disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. This unexpected decision has left fans wondering about the motive behind it. Some speculate that the reason could be a planned increase in the service’s price.

For the past 15 years, Sony has been sharing the number of subscribers for PlayStation Plus. However, during a recent investor conference, CFO Totoki revealed the company’s new decision to keep these figures private.

Possible Reasons for Sony’s Decision

Fans are eager to understand the rationale behind Sony’s decision. Some believe that it may be due to the underwhelming growth of PlayStation Plus. Additionally, the recent announcement about a price hike for the service, set to take effect from September 6, has only fueled concerns about its future growth.

The Current PlayStation Plus Subscriber Count

As of now, the total number of subscribers across all three levels of service stands at 47.4 million people, according to the latest data shared by Sony.

ADVERTISEMENT