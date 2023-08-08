The Gran Turismo Movie Receives Mixed Reviews

The Gran Turismo movie has garnered mixed reviews from critics. Let’s take a look at what they have to say.

Positive Reviews

Christian Zilko from IndieWire gave the movie a B grade and praised its craftsmanship. He stated, “Gran Turismo is proof that great craftsmanship can occur in artistically barren settings.”

Variety also offered a positive review, noting that the movie immerses the audience in the driver’s seat like no other race-car film.

Negative Reviews

Ryan Gilbey from The Guardian gave the film a one-star rating, criticizing its heavy focus on commercialization and lack of human touch.

John Nugent of Empire awarded the movie two stars and remarked that it feels more like a film simulator than an actual film.

About the Gran Turismo Movie

The Gran Turismo movie will be released in UK cinemas tomorrow and in the US on August 25. It stars Archie Madekwe, Djimon Hounsou, and Orlando Bloom, and is directed by Neill Blomkamp. The film tells the true story of Jann Mardenborough, who rose from winning the 2022 GT Academy tournament to becoming a professional race car driver.

[Source – Variety, IndieWire, The Guardian]