At the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, sad meme king Ben Affleck once more became a worldwide sensation for his alleged sadness. Hold the cigarettes, though: The actor was probably not as depressed as he appeared on television, but the image of him morosely taking a cigarette break has made him indelibly immortalized on the internet.

According to an EW editor who attended the award event, Affleck socialized with other celebrities during the commercial breaks, including fellow actor Adrien Brody, music royalty Beyoncé, and Jay-Z. Additionally, he spoke with Dwayne Johnson for a considerable length of time. Johnson was there to surprise candidate and superfan Adele by presenting her with the Best Pop Solo Performance prize.

After Jennifer Lopez accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Affleck kissed his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our editor observed that “he tended to gravitate towards the other performers in the room the most – that seemed to be where he was most at ease.” “However, he was generally content. During the performances, he seemed a little out of place, but we’ve all seen the dad unsure what to do with himself.”

Who among us has never experienced disassociation at a public event?

Nevertheless, only some things can be seen on television, so Affleck quickly became popular on Twitter.

Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/dIyoRN0AcJ — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/dIyoRN0AcJ — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) February 6, 2023

Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023

The couple was spotted filming a Dunkin’ commercial early last month in Medford, Massachusetts, northwest of Boston. Affleck and Lopez were married last July.

Beyoncé earned her 32nd Grammy at this year’s Grammy Awards after Renaissance won Best Dance/Electronic Album, shattering the record for most Grammys ever won by one person. After winning Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her autobiography Finding Me, Viola Davis also achieved EGOT status. Other notable moments include Kim Petras becoming the first openly transgender pop artist to win a Grammy for Sam Smith’s “Unholy” and Harry Styles winning Album of the Year.