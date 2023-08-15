The Generous Actions of Video Game Players

Humble Bundle, formerly known as Humble Indie Bundle, is a company that was established in 2010 and has gained popularity due to its unique philosophy. It offers packs of video games (as well as e-books, software, and other digital content) with flexible prices set by buyers, and a portion of the proceeds is donated to charitable causes. Over the years, they have collaborated with renowned publishers such as 2K, Bandai Namco, Focus Home Interactive, SEGA, and Capcom. Today, we will focus on Capcom’s offering on the platform, which could interest you if you have a computer and a love for the Resident Evil saga.

11 Games from an Iconic Series

In a recent collaboration with Humble Bundle, Capcom has made available a collection of 11 titles from the renowned Resident Evil series. Once purchased, you can activate each corresponding code in your Steam library. Whether you are a fan of the newer or older games, this collection offers some real gems. The first pack, available for the reasonable price of 2.73 euros (or more, depending on your preferences, as per the platform’s philosophy), includes classics like the Resident Evil remake (still visually stunning and a must-play) and the two parts of the parallel saga Revelations, originally created for the Nintendo 3DS. In total, players have six options available, with prices ranging from 2.73 euros to 31.90 euros.

For less than ten euros, you can expand your collection with games like Resident Evil 0 (previously exclusive to Nintendo’s Gamecube, a competitor to PlayStation 2 and Xbox in the early 2000s), Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition), and Resident Evil 6. For an incredibly attractive price of around twenty euros, you can add Resident Evil VII and the exceptional remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 to your collection. The latest offer includes the newest episode: Resident Evil Village! This means that for approximately thirty euros, you can own the Steam versions of all the main episodes, including both the original releases and the remakes. It’s worth noting that the package does not include the remake of the recently released Resident Evil 4. This amazing Resident Evil bundle, containing 11 items and an expansion for Resident Evil Village with the Mercenaries mode and a third-person view, will only be available for the next 9 days. So far, it has raised 69,424 euros for charity and has been downloaded more than 28,000 times. Will you be the next one to contribute?