The Game Where You Are the Hero

If you have ever played paper role-playing games, you know that anything can happen to you. The same applies in Baldur’s Gate 3, a computer role-playing game (C-RPG) that faithfully follows the rules of the fifth edition of Dungeons and Dragons. The only limit is your imagination. Since its release on August 4, 2023, on PC through Steam, Baldur’s Gate 3 has gained significant popularity, with an increasing number of simultaneous players, rivaling the success of “Hogwarts Legacy.” In fact, it has become the second biggest launch of the year on the Valve platform, and pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 indicate that this is just the beginning of its success. But what exactly makes this game so irresistible? The freedom of action it offers.

Unlimited Freedom of Action

Do you have the desire to kill every character you encounter and observe the consequences that follow? In Baldur’s Gate 3, it is entirely possible. Are you interested in silently infiltrating your enemies and stealing their weapons before they have a chance to attack? You can do that too. Online, players share countless anecdotes that showcase the game’s open-ended gameplay. For example, one player on Steam mentioned how they killed someone, revived them using a resurrection scroll, and convinced them that they were the hero who saved their life. As a result, the revived character now owed them a favor.

For a seasoned Dungeons and Dragons professional, stacking 45 crates to scale the castle ramparts is an obvious solution. #BaldursGate3 pic.twitter.com/6dJcvcF03k — Asarge (@AndreSargeant) August 3, 2023

However, let’s shift our focus to the physical acrobatics in the game. As shown in the above image, a player decided to stack approximately 50 crates to climb the facade of Baldur’s Gate Lower Town Castle. Gradually, the player constructed their makeshift ladder, taking leap after leap towards the top. Once they reached a suitable height, they cast a spell that allowed them to teleport to the exact spot where their arrow struck. And just like that, they found themselves standing on the balcony of the building. Truly impressive!