The Game of All Records: Elden Ring

This is the game of all records!

Ever since Elden Ring was created, players have been completing the game in increasingly impressive ways. Fans have set records that are each more unbelievable than the last. Completing the adventure without getting hit once seems easy compared to the craziest ways players have finished. Some have done it using only their mind, while others used two controllers simultaneously or even a dance mat. It’s a race to see who can come up with the most outrageous way to end the game!

Elden Ring and saxophone

With so many extraordinary records from players all over the world, it’s hard to imagine a more unique way to complete the game. But one streamer managed to finish Elden Ring without getting hit… while also playing a saxophone! DrDeComposing, a proud Twitch streamer, achieved this remarkable feat and shared it on Twitter (now called X).

Last night, I beat Elden Ring (any%) without taking a single hit while using an electric saxophone as a game controller; the World’s First No-Hit Run of Elden Ring using a non-traditional controller (e.g. dance pad, Guitar Hero controller, etc). THE HITLESS DOOT RUN IS COMPLETE! pic.twitter.com/6jhtC7luzU – twitch.tv/DrDeComposing (@DrDeComposing) July 31, 2023

What’s even more impressive is how quickly the final boss was defeated. The streamer managed to defeat the boss with surprising ease, as if using a saxophone instead of a traditional controller made no difference. With so many incredible records being set, it can be challenging to continue impressing the gaming community. However, it’s possible that another even more extraordinary record will be broken in just a few days.