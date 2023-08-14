The Success of Baldur’s Gate 3

The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Larian Studios and Hasbro was not a complete surprise. While a phenomenon of this magnitude was unexpected, it was evident that sales would thrive. Now, Hasbro has set its sights on embarking on a new era in the gaming world.

The Future of Dungeons & Dragons in the Digital Realm

During a shareholder meeting, Hasbro CEO Chris Cox expressed that the future of Dungeons & Dragons lies in the digital realm. By this, he means exploring all forms of media that can expand the brand’s reach beyond traditional board games.

Expanding beyond Board Games: Hasbro’s Vision

“I believe Baldur’s Gate 3 is just the first of several new digital initiatives that demonstrate our commitment to enriching the tabletop RPG experience, even in the realm of video games. We are thrilled to be partnering with studios like Larian Studios to achieve this goal,”

Reiterating previous statements, it is estimated that Baldur’s Gate 3 will generate more revenue than all the licensed Dungeons & Dragons films released in the past 5-10 years. This showcases the significance of research and development in the gaming sector for Hasbro and its partners.