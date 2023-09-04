



The Frame Rate Issue in Starfield

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has been facing criticism regarding its frame rate. According to Digital Foundry, the best solution that could be found for the game’s launch period is a frame rate of 30 frames per second. However, experts believe that there is room for improvement in future updates to enhance smoothness.

No Possibility of a 60fps Update

Bethesda’s confirmation that there will be no mode capable of reaching 60fps has only intensified the criticism surrounding Starfield. Even after its release in early access, the discussions about the frame rate issue persist.

Potential for Change

Recently, Pete Hines of Bethesda denied any possibility of a 60fps update for Starfield. However, Digital Foundry’s analysis suggests that there could have been a different outcome. When the game was tested on a PC with performance similar to the Xbox Series X, it was found that there is some flexibility to implement a performance mode. This could be applicable to displays with VRR technology.

A Compromise for Improved Fluidity

While this performance mode would not reach the desired 60fps, it would still provide a boost in terms of fluidity that would not go unnoticed by players. John Linneman, the author of the analysis, believes that Bethesda might consider this decision in the future. It remains to be seen whether Pete Hines’ statement or Digital Foundry’s feedback will carry more weight.



