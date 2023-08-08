The Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen Crossover: Join the Kaisen Jiu-Jitsu Cup

Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen have joined forces in an exciting crossover event happening in Epic Games’ popular battle royale game. One of the highlights of this collaboration is the Kaisen Jiu-Jitsu Cup, which is set to take place on August 11th.

What is the Kaisen Jiu-Jitsu Cup?

The Kaisen Jiu-Jitsu Cup is a Zero Construction duos tournament that players can participate in to showcase their skills and compete against the best players in their region. By taking part in this tournament, players also have the opportunity to unlock exclusive rewards, such as the Bravo big dog Kon emoticon and the Eye of Gojo emoticon in case of a triple elimination. Additionally, players who score at least eight points will receive the Yuji’s Training spray.

How Does the Tournament Work?

During the Kaisen Jiu-Jitsu Cup, players will play a maximum of 10 matches within a three-hour timeframe. The specific timings for each region can be found in the Competitive tab within Fortnite. Points will be awarded up to the 25th place, with a Royale worth 65 points. However, players will incur a 2-point penalty for each elimination.

Requirements and Eligibility

To participate in the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup, players must meet certain requirements. These include having two-factor authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account, reaching an account level of 15 or higher (which can be found in the Fortnite Careers tab), and achieving at least a Bronze level position in Zero Buildings on the leaderboard. Players with limited accounts will not be eligible to participate in the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup.