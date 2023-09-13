Don’t Forget about Indie Games on the PlayStation Store: Hidden Gems for a Bargain!

Introduction: Overlooking Indie Games on the PlayStation Store

As we scroll through the vast expanse of online store promotions, we often find ourselves searching for those AAA video games that have been catching our eye for months. However, we tend to overlook the most interesting discounts that aren’t always on these blockbuster titles. Sometimes, it’s worth delving into more modest productions that haven’t been hindered by budget constraints. Nearly a decade ago, the talented team at Endnight Games created a cooperative game that was almost universally praised – “The Forest.”

Exploring “The Forest” – A Hidden Gem

Now, you may not have heard of this game, but it is a current and highly acclaimed title that has stood the test of time. Not too long ago, the developers at Endnight Games released a new cooperative and horror-filled experience called “Sons of the Forest,” which was also widely successful. But let’s go back to the original game for now. “The Forest” has been on sale for 60% off its original price on the PlayStation Store, bringing it below €7, specifically €6.79. This survival horror game is set in an open-world environment, and it features a unique gameplay mechanic that allows players to build, explore, and survive against all odds. The game’s graphics are breathtaking, and the sound design is top-notch, immersing players in a tense and terrifying atmosphere.

A Highly Recommended Cooperative Survival Experience

At this discounted price, it would be a shame to miss out on such an exceptional game that has garnered a cult following. Whether you’re a fan of survival horror games or just looking for a unique gaming experience, “The Forest” has everything you need to keep you hooked for hours on end.

“The Forest” is a survival game that has been largely overlooked by many, but its initial success cannot be denied. As the game approaches its tenth anniversary, it boasts an impressive recommendation score of 95%, which is a testament to its quality and popularity. What’s even more noteworthy is that this high score was achieved with over 400,000 evaluations on Valve’s online store. Our review of the game was slightly less enthusiastic than the players, who were undeterred by the prospect of survival in such a grim and hostile environment, but we still awarded the game a score of 17/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most impressive aspects of “The Forest” is that it strikes a perfect balance between its different elements, including survival, exploration, and storytelling. This is a rare feat in the gaming world, as many games tend to focus more on one aspect at the expense of others. Additionally, the game has an uncanny ability to adapt to our playstyle, offering an authentic experience whether playing solo or multiplayer. The game is overflowing with great ideas, and it stands out thanks to its immersive gameplay and interesting components such as the underground areas.

Conclusion: An Evergreen Survival Experience

What surprised and delighted us the most is that even after all these years, the game has not aged and remains a reliable choice for players who want a unique survival experience, whether alone or with others. The game is still highly recommended, and until September 14th, it will cost you next to nothing to try it out and form your own opinion on PS4 and PS5. If you’re looking for a game that offers an authentic and immersive survival experience, “The Forest” is definitely worth checking out.