The First Phase of the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test

The first phase of the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test has come and gone, with around 40,000 PS5 players going hands-on with Bandai Namco Games’ latest brawler. And if there’s any concerns you may have about the gameplay side of things, series overlord Katsuhiro Harada has confirmed that there will be plenty of fine-tuning in the run-up to launch.

Advancements to Core Gameplay Mechanics

Tekken 8 includes many advancements to the core gameplay mechanics. One of these advancements is the Heat system, which allows you to access a powered-up version of your character for 15 seconds by executing certain moves.

Another gameplay element is chip damage. This means that your opponent’s health will be reduced slightly even if they’re blocking. Additionally, the combos in Tekken 8 have been greatly extended thanks to the Heat system.

Dedicated Test for Network Functionality

This test was dedicated to network functionality with the game in its bare-bones state. However, Katsuhiro Harada has mentioned in previous tweets that damage, overly long combos, and chip damage will be heavily tuned. The game system in general will undergo various changes before release.

Plenty of Single-Player Content

Katsuhiro Harada has previously revealed on Twitter that Tekken 8 will feature plenty of content in regards to single-player modes. He noted that it’s important to consider the overall value of the package.

[Source – Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter]