The First Descendant Open Beta Test Delayed

Nexon has announced that the cross-platform open beta test for the free-to-play third-person cooperative action RPG shooter The First Descendant has been delayed. The test will now take place from September 19 to 25, allowing players to experience the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. To participate, you can register on the official website.

During the open beta, players can expect various improvements and new features based on feedback received from previous beta tests. Nexon aims to optimize performance and enhance the overall quality of the game. Additionally, a substantial Prologue will be available to provide players with an understanding of the game’s events and backstory.

Key Updates and Adjustments

Performance Enhancements Improved frame rate performance HDR and NVIDIA DLSS 3 support Utilizing latest Unreal Engine 5.2 Performance and quality modes for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Quality-of-Life Improvements Revamped grappling hook control and new parkour movements New module (previously called rune) system Improved jump motions Improved gun sound effects Updated user interface and user experience elements

Updated Narratives and Prologue New additional storyline A mysterious new map (The Sterile Land)

New Gameplay Content 11 playable Descendants and two ultimate Descendants 11 new ultimate weapons each with unique effects Eight Void Intercept Battle bosses Two new Void Intercept Battle maps New cosmetic system Improved world missions

New Open Beta Rewards Available only to those who participate in the Open Beta All participants will receive a limited-edition social motion. Reach Descendant level 20 to receive a back-attachment customization item at launch.



Watch the Developer Talk Episode 2 video below for more details on the cross-play open beta.

Developer Talk Episode 2: Cross-Play Open Beta Details