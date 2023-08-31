The Enduring Meme of Multiple Skyrim Editions

The topic of multiple editions of Skyrim has become a permanent meme on the web. It has gained such popularity that even Todd Howard, the renowned game developer himself, acknowledges it in an email sent to Bethesda and Xbox staff. The email was sent on the occasion of the start of early access to Starfield, Bethesda’s new scientific-fantastic role-playing game.

In the letter of congratulations distributed to offices, Todd Howard discusses the “long and tedious” road to making Starfield, which involved the release of several other games. He mentions “Fallout 4, Skyrim SE, Fallout Shelter, Skyrim VR, Fallout 76, more Skyrim…” as some of the games that were published along the way.

According to the letter, the development of Starfield was officially presented to the head of ZeniMax in 2013. Since then, Bethesda has released three different versions of Skyrim over the span of twenty years. Specifically, Howard mentions the special editions released in 2016, the VR version for PSVR and PC from 2017, and the Anniversary Edition, an expanded edition released in 2021. This brings the total number of “Skyrim” editions to four, including the original version. However, when considering each publication on different platforms, the count exceeds a dozen editions. If we further differentiate the PC versions based on the store, the count grows even higher.

