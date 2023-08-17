The end of an era!

Since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019, Activision and Sony have collaborated to provide bonuses to players on PlayStation consoles. Players on PS4 were given early access to a new game mode called Special Operations: Survival, while PC and Xbox One users had to wait for an additional year.

Though not everyone was pleased with this partnership, it continued year after year. Through this alliance, PlayStation players also received exclusive character skins for the Warzone mode and priority access to multiplayer betas for new installments. However, with the highly anticipated upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, it may be the last time PS4 and PS5 players receive such privileges.

The start of another!

It has now been confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will have a multiplayer beta, which, as in previous chapters, will be available for early access on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, this is likely the final time Sony will offer this advantage to its players.

As you may already know, nothing can halt Microsoft’s impending acquisition of Activision, and neither Activision nor Microsoft would have any incentive to provide advantages to PlayStation in the future. Furthermore, Brad Smith, the current president of Microsoft, stated earlier this year that the contract between Activision and Sony will terminate in 2024.

Just a reminder, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 10. The multiplayer beta will begin on October 6 for PlayStation consoles and on October 12 for all gaming platforms.