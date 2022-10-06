Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
A new update has been released for The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.37. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.37 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Dreadsail Reef Trial
- Tideborn Taleria
- Deluge Eruption will no longer trigger on player characters who are swimming.
General
- Fixed an issue where you would receive an error message stating “Account Not Found” each time logging into ESO after blocking an account that has never logged into ESO.
Source: The Elder Scrolls Online