Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released the highly anticipated simulation game, The Elder Scrolls: Castles, in Early Access for Android via Google Play. This exciting game is free-to-play, allowing players to immerse themselves in a world of medieval castles and dynasties.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles , developed by the award-winning Bethesda Game Studios, creators of popular titles such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout Shelter, puts players in control of their very own castle and dynasty. The game enables players to oversee their subjects throughout the years, witness familial growth, and experience the transitions of power within their dominion.

Build Your Dynasty Experience the passage of time as each real-life day covers an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to ensure the prosperity of your kingdom. Will you be a benevolent ruler, keeping your subjects happy and ensuring heir long life? Or will you face discontent and the constant threat of assassination plots?

Manage Your Castle Take control of your castle’s destiny by customizing it from the ground up. Add and expand rooms, place lavish decorations and impressive monuments, and assign subjects to workstations to ensure a thriving kingdom for years to come.

Rule Your Kingdom Make critical decisions that have a lasting impact on your legacy. Will you risk your limited food supplies to aid a neighboring kingdom? How will you settle internal disputes among your subjects? The choices you make will determine if your reign inspires prosperity or threatens the very existence of your castle.