The Dreaded Algonquin Bridge

Grand Theft Auto IV, one of the most popular video games of all time, features a perilous roadway that has earned itself the nickname “Death Road.” This treacherous stretch of asphalt is none other than the Algonquin Bridge, a suspension bridge that spans the Humboldt River, connecting two parts of Liberty City.

Recently, a Redditor has brought back memories of this dangerous roadway thanks to a captured video. The video shows a player maneuvering through the bridge at breakneck speed, weaving in and out of cars like any GTA hero would. However, just as the player reaches the end of the bridge, three vehicles suddenly turn right, causing a chain reaction that leads to an inevitable accident.

This begs the question – what could have caused these seemingly harmless Sunday drivers to suddenly turn right and cause such a catastrophic event? The video has sparked discussions and theories among avid GTA players and fans of the game alike.

The Daily Grind

The person who posted the video, known as RXT_Z, was at a loss for words upon witnessing an unfortunate incident. “I don’t even know what to say,” they wrote in despair, highlighting the shock and disbelief they experienced. As the video gained traction, another individual commented that they knew precisely what would happen upon seeing the bridge featured in the footage. This comment reaffirmed the fact that the ‘Algonquin bug,’ which leads to such incidents, is a well-known phenomenon among gamers. The commenter went on to explain that seeing the bridge reminded them of their experiences in GTA IV, where they spent a whopping 2000 hours playing the game. The bridge, thus, evokes a sense of nostalgia in them, coupled with the knowledge that it is a tricky spot to navigate.