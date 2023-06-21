A new update has been released for The Division 2 Update 1.55 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.The Division 2 Update 1.55 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GEAR, WEAPONS & TALENTS
- Fixed the issue with the Electrique Gear Brand Set blueprint dropping from level 4 Control Points supply rooms.
- Fixed the issue where the mark from The Trap Talent of the Sacrum Imperium exotic did not disappear after killing a marked enemy with a headshot.
- Fixed the issue where leaving a party that had another Agent wearing The Cavalier Gear Set made the Hazard Protection stat appear in the Stats tab.
- Fixed the issue where players were unable to equip gear pieces belonging to the loadouts that were in the stash.
- Fixed the issue where players were unable to share Gear or Skill Mods.
- Fixed the issue with the Doctor’s Grip of the Doctor Home Exotic Rifle showing as grey instead of green and lacking animation in the Mods Menu.
- Fixed the issue where The Cavalier Gear Set and Electrique Gear Brand Set were missing from the targeted loot pool.
- Added the correct descriptions for TODO items that can be found at the Clan vendor
DESCENT
- Fixed the issue where Talent and Weapons/Skills Console interact button disappears if the player closes the console without making a choice.
- Fixed the issue where the “Leave Descent” option from the Social Menu did not trigger a pop-up warning.
- Fixed the issue where Leave Descent option in social did not work for group members.
- Fixed the issue with matchmaking for Descent being available at the matchmaking station prior to completing WONY for those players who had already started it.
- Fixed the issue where Offensive, Defensive, and Utility talent categories were not localized.
- Fixed the issue where the Nemesis would deploy two Sniper Turrets at the same time.
- Fixed the issue where “Replace & Equip” notification would appear when trying to equip a skill on the empty slot.
- Fixed the issue where friends could join a player already in Descent through the Ubisoft Connect interface.
- Talents balancing
- Glass Cannon – Lowered the incoming damage amplification from 60% to 50% and the damage dealt amplification from 35% to 30%.
UI
- Fixed the issue where the “Directives Activated” notification alert appeared at the start of any Countdown session.
- Fixed the icon color for Umbra Initiative Gloves and Kneepads to represent the initial gear color.
- Added other minor UI fixes.
VANITY
- Fixed the issue with the last Vanity Appearance mod equipped remaining persistent on the character even if the Gear equipped has another Vanity Appearance Mod
PVP
- Fixed the issue with Stinger Hive AOE radius
- Fixed an unintended behavior where Dark Zone caches could give double rewards when opened simultaneously by two players.
- Fixed the issue where the SHD XP received from Conflict does not count towards Seasonal progression.
- Fixed the issue where basic movement actions such as vault, climb, combat roll, revive, etc. were not functional in Conflict.
RAIDS
- Fixed the issue where inviting a player to a raid other than Dark Hours on Normal would auto-cancel the invite if the player didn’t open the raid UI since starting the new game session.
- Fixed the issue where the first shutter door remains open when the Raid Leader resets the Raid during the door opening sequence
- Fixed the issue where Directives were available for the Discovery difficulty.
OTHER CHANGES
- Fixed the issue where players could have two matchmaking sessions running at the same time while queueing from Megamap.
- Added multiple localization fixes.
- Stability improvements.
Source:The Division 2