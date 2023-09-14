A Somewhat Forgotten Central Element

Starfield: The Design of its Weapons

Starfield has been a hot topic of discussion lately, and for good reason. Its meticulously crafted scripted quests that take players on an exhilarating journey throughout the galaxy, the awe-inspiring panoramas of the various planets, and the plethora of bugs are all aspects that are frequently mentioned. However, there is one feature that often goes unnoticed, and that is the design of the weapons that have captured the imagination of many gamers, including the well-known Carnbee.

It is not just the players who are praising Bethesda’s work in this regard. Even a highly influential creator in the gaming industry has stepped forward to laud the team responsible for designing the weapons in Starfield. The level of attention to detail in creating each weapon and the thought put into each design is remarkable and deserves recognition. The weapons in Starfield are not just tools to fight off enemies but are an integral part of the game’s universe, adding to its immersive experience.

Gears of War Creator Ready to Hire!

Cliff Blezinski, a well-known game designer and firearms enthusiast who is most famous for creating iconic sagas like Gears of War and Unreal Tournament, has recently taken to Twitter to publicly acknowledge and commend the person behind the weapon design in Starfield, Bethesda’s latest game release. In his tweets, Blezinski expressed his admiration for the artistry and attention to detail in the game’s weapons, and even went so far as to offer potential future employment to the artist responsible for their design.

For those who are unfamiliar, Starfield is an action-packed role-playing game set in space that has been highly anticipated by fans of the genre. Currently available on both PC and Xbox Series X|S, the game is also included in the Xbox Game Pass, making it more accessible than ever before. With its stunning graphics and immersive gameplay, Starfield is a must-play for any fans of the RPG or sci-fi genres.