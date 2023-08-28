Developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by 2K Games, The Darkness is potentially receiving a remaster for modern consoles, thanks to Nightdive Studios. Only recently at Gamescom 2023, Nightdive Studios announced remasters for Turok 3 and Star Wars: Dark Forces.

On Twitter, @thelastdesciple expressed their desire to play The Darkness again, but without the need to turn on their PS3. They asked for a remaster and port to PC. In response to this tweet, Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick had some exciting news for The Darkness fans.

Nightdive Studios has been tirelessly working since 2012 to revive classic video games for modern consoles. Some of their recent notable works include the System Shock remake and Quake II for modern consoles.

Originally released in 2007, The Darkness is a first-person shooter available for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. Based on the mega-dark comic book series with the same name, the game offers exceptional first-person shooting mechanics that still hold up today. In our review, we praised the game for its gruesome violence and compelling comic-book storytelling.

Imagine experiencing The Darkness on modern consoles with a remastered 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Sadly, there is no official announcement or release date for the remaster yet. In the meantime, you can enjoy some gameplay footage of the game mechanics below, courtesy of GameRandomly.

