The Conclusion of an Exciting Journey

When Microsoft made the announcement in early 2022 about its intention to acquire Activision-Blizzard-King, the news sent shockwaves throughout the industry. This move has the potential to completely reshape the landscape of gaming. Naturally, Sony was deeply unsettled by this development and embarked on a lengthy legal battle to prevent its rival from acquiring some of the most profitable franchises on PlayStation, such as the renowned Call of Duty series.

After months of intense struggle, Microsoft ultimately emerged victorious over Sony, receiving approval from regulatory authorities to proceed with the acquisition, albeit with a few exceptions. Soon, this acquisition will be finalized, and Xbox aims to significantly bolster its Game Pass offerings with these newly acquired licenses. This is a significant milestone for Microsoft.

The Preference for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

A noteworthy excerpt from a document released by the European Commission after the FTC trial hearings, specifically on page 163, sheds light on Microsoft’s plans:

According to this document, it appears that Microsoft intends to bring Activision games exclusively to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, rather than making them available on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass. This strategic decision aligns with recent information indicating that a staggering 70 to 80% of subscribers opt for the Ultimate subscription. This figure demonstrates the widespread popularity of the Ultimate formula.

While it remains uncertain which games will be included, it is expected that flagship franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro will be featured. Exciting times await for gaming enthusiasts!