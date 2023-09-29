The Chaos Surrounding the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

PlayStation Removes Game Content, Fans Fear Game Cancellation

In recent hours, there has been chaos surrounding the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake (KOTOR Remake). PlayStation has removed all content related to the remake, causing fans to worry that the project may have been shelved behind the scenes.

No Clarification Provided by Publishers and Developers

To understand the situation better, Mike Straw from Insider Gaming reached out to Embracer Group and Saber Interactive, the publishers and developers of the game, for clarification. Unfortunately, no one responded to his inquiry, and Embracer simply replied with a “no comment.”

Licensing Issues Related to Music Content

Steven Totilo from Axios decided to contact Sony for an explanation. A representative from Sony justified the removal of content by stating that they remove licensed music assets when the licenses expire as part of their normal business practice. However, the expiration of the music license for an upcoming game raises questions.

Suggestions of Game Cancellation

In conclusion, Stephen Totilo suggested that the game may have been cancelled, and both Sony and Embracer Group have chosen not to announce it yet.