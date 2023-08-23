The Broken Sword Series Returns with Two Exciting Projects

Revolution Software is bringing back the beloved Broken Sword series with two new games currently in development: Broken Sword — Parzival’s Stone and Broken Sword — Shadow of the Templars Reforged.

Broken Sword — Parzival’s Stone

The sixth installment in the franchise, Broken Sword — Parzival’s Stone, is being developed for PC and consoles. This game promises to be a major evolution in adventure gaming, featuring a unique ‘Super 2D’ visual style that immerses players in hand-drawn backgrounds applied to 3D geometry.

Broken Sword — Shadow of the Templars Reforged

Revolution is revamping the classic 1996 adventure game, Broken Sword — Shadow of the Templars, for PC and consoles. Set to release in early 2024, this edition will feature revamped backgrounds, re-animated sprites, enhanced visuals in 4K, and improved audio quality.

Charles Cecil, the Founder and CEO of Revolution Software, said, “This is the start of what we’re calling the ‘Broken Sword Renaissance.’ With both Parzival’s Stone and Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, we’re making a big, bold, and broad offer to both longtime fans and newcomers alike. These titles can be enjoyed as stand-alone adventures, requiring no prior knowledge of the franchise, but for those familiar with our world, there’s plenty to discover beneath the surface.”

Sony PS5 Complete Guide – Everything Explained About PlayStation 5 For New Owners In 2023

Broken Sword — Parzival’s Stone does not have a confirmed release date yet, while Broken Sword — Shadow of the Templars Reforged is set to launch in early 2024.