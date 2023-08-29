The Best Equipment for Vaznev-9k in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2

The Vaznev-9k is a powerful submachine gun that proves to be an invaluable companion in close combat situations in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. However, to maximize its potential, it is essential to equip it with the right attachments.

Attachments:

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

Lasers: FSS OLE-V lasers

Stock: Cut off Stock

Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

Magazine: Magazine for 45 rounds

These attachments greatly enhance the Vaznev-9k’s performance, increasing projectile speed, damage range, and submachine gun speed. Additionally, they provide improvements in movement speed, aiming, and ADS (aim down sight).

Specialties:

Basic Skill 1: Overreaction

Base Specialty 2: Running

Bonus Specialization: Fast Hands

Prime Specialization: Ultimate Vigilance

Deadly Gear: Drilling Charge

Tactical equipment: Smoke grenade

When combined with these specialties, the Vaznev-9k becomes even more lethal, allowing players to dominate the battlefield with increased effectiveness and strategic advantage.

Note: To unlock the Vaznev-9k, players must follow these steps:

