The Best Equipment for Vaznev-9k in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2
The Vaznev-9k is a powerful submachine gun that proves to be an invaluable companion in close combat situations in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. However, to maximize its potential, it is essential to equip it with the right attachments.
Attachments:
-
Barrel: KAS-1 381mm
-
Lasers: FSS OLE-V lasers
-
Stock: Cut off Stock
-
Rear Grip: True Tac Grip
-
Magazine: Magazine for 45 rounds
These attachments greatly enhance the Vaznev-9k’s performance, increasing projectile speed, damage range, and submachine gun speed. Additionally, they provide improvements in movement speed, aiming, and ADS (aim down sight).
Specialties:
-
Basic Skill 1: Overreaction
-
Base Specialty 2: Running
-
Bonus Specialization: Fast Hands
-
Prime Specialization: Ultimate Vigilance
-
Deadly Gear: Drilling Charge
-
Tactical equipment: Smoke grenade
When combined with these specialties, the Vaznev-9k becomes even more lethal, allowing players to dominate the battlefield with increased effectiveness and strategic advantage.
Note: To unlock the Vaznev-9k, players must follow these steps:
-
Reach level 23 to unlock Cast 762
-
Reach level 13 using Cast 762 to unlock Cast 545
-
Reach level 13 using Cast 545 to unlock Cast 74u
-
Reach level 15 using Cast-74 to unlock Vaznev-9k