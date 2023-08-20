The Evolution of Call of Duty: A Look at the Best Games in the Franchise

Modern Warfare (2019)

Activision’s Call of Duty franchise has gained a reputation for its reboot and remastering efforts, but it is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) that stands out as one of the best entries in the series. Released on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, the game impresses with its fast-paced gameplay, innovative features, and extensive content. The PC version in particular offers a wide range of graphic options.

Call of Duty

The success of a game franchise often stems from the quality of its first installment, and Call of Duty is no exception. Developed by Infinity Ward and released in 2003, the first Call of Duty game on PC received praise for its intense gameplay, impressive visuals, and easy controls. It became the spiritual successor to Medal of Honor and set the stage for future iterations of the franchise.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)

When Advanced Warfare was released in 2014, it was praised for its many strengths. The game offered a massive amount of content, including a rich multiplayer mode with 13 maps and 10 modes. The single player campaign also impressed players with its engaging narrative, enhanced by the performances of actors Kevin Spacey and Troy Baker.

Call of Duty Mobile (2019)

Not many successful game franchises have managed to make a successful transition to mobile platforms. However, in 2019, Timi and Tencent achieved this feat with Call of Duty: Mobile. The game retained the fast and flexible gameplay that the franchise is known for, while introducing a non-intrusive free-to-play model. Despite being free, the game has generated over a billion dollars in revenue since its release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2018)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, released in 2018, joined Modern Warfare (2019) as one of the top games in the franchise over the past decade. Despite the absence of a traditional single player campaign, the game offered a compelling Battle Royale mode called Blackout, as well as a wealth of content and innovative health mechanics. It catered to both newcomers and veteran players.

World at War (2008)

World at War, released in 2008, demonstrated that a game can be a brilliant successor to a masterpiece. Despite following the success of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, it carved its own path by returning to a more classic setting, showcasing a “less politically correct” approach. Although its gameplay divided opinions, it gained favor among genre fans.

Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

The Modern Warfare series has been the most popular among Call of Duty players. In 2011, Activision Blizzard released Modern Warfare 3, which competed against Electronic Arts’ Battlefield 3 for the crown of the multiplayer shooter genre. While the game showed some signs of aging, it maintained the franchise’s hallmark characteristics: fast-paced, dynamic gameplay that is accessible to all players.

Black Ops (2010)

Before the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops in 2010, Treyarch was considered a lesser developer compared to Infinity Ward. However, the game proved to be a tremendous success thanks to its well-received campaign mode and unique atmosphere. It combined the franchise’s renowned staging and multiplayer mode to create an unforgettable gaming experience.

Call of Duty 2 (2005)

Following the positive reception of the first Call of Duty game, Infinity Ward released Call of Duty 2 in 2005. Praised for its immersive gameplay and impressive visuals, the game became a reference point for future installments in the franchise.

Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

The Modern Warfare saga has consistently captivated Call of Duty players, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) played a significant role in its ongoing success. Its triumph paved the way for the equally successful Modern Warfare 3 and cemented its status as one of the best-selling games in the franchise. Building upon the strengths of its predecessor, including a compelling storyline and stunning visuals, the game became a blockbuster hit.

Modern Warfare (2007)

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, released in 2007, is widely regarded as the favorite among players. Praised by both critics and players, it remains undefeated as the pinnacle of the franchise. Developed exclusively for eighth-generation home consoles, the game showcased revolutionary graphics and a captivating narrative. It marked the first time that the series received acclaim for its storytelling. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare holds a special place in the hearts of players.