The Battle of Onigashima Pack: New Content for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Omega Force have exciting news for fans of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. In September, players can look forward to the launch of downloadable content (DLC) characters Kaido and Yamato. These characters will join Onigashima Battle Luffy in “The Battle of Onigashima Pack,” expanding the roster of playable characters in the game.

But that’s not all! Two more DLC packs are in the works, with each pack featuring three additional characters. This means even more options and strategies for players to explore as they engage in epic battles.

In addition to the new characters, there are also three extra episodes planned for release as downloadable content. Fans can choose to purchase each episode individually or opt for the “Additional Episodes Pack” which bundles them all together. The first episode, titled “Additional Episode #1: ‘Yamato’s Logbook’ & Soul Sea Map 1,” will take players on a thrilling journey with Yamato, who closely follows the teachings of “Oden’s Logbook.” Along the way, players will navigate through various stages and encounter exciting challenges. Furthermore, the “Soul Sea Map 1” will give players the opportunity to acquire new skills and strengthen their characters beyond their existing limitations. However, release dates for these episodes have not yet been announced.

If you haven’t already dived into the world of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, now is the perfect time to jump in. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. Experience the thrilling battles and epic adventures that the One Piece universe has to offer.

Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek at the new DLC character Yamato in action!