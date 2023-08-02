Increased queues for Xbox Cloud Gaming with the arrival of GTA 5

Recently, GTA 5 made a comeback on Xbox Game Pass, now with support for Xbox Cloud Gaming. This latest development has resulted in a significant surge in the number of users waiting for access to the Microsoft Cloud Gaming service.

More players enjoy GTA 5 on low-powered devices

According to reports from Windows Central, the inclusion of such a popular game like Chapter 5 of Grand Theft Auto has attracted a large number of users who own mobile devices, low-powered laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and other similar platforms. Now, they finally have the opportunity to play this renowned first-person game on their devices.

Increase in popularity leads to longer queues

The addition of GTA 5 to the service has evidently boosted its popularity, resulting in increased wait times for users. While it remains uncertain whether Rockstar Games is solely responsible for the longer queues, many members of the Xbox Cloud Gaming community believe that the game is the main cause.

Reports suggest that after the game was added to Xbox Game Pass, some users experienced queue times of up to 5 minutes before being able to start playing. Well-known journalist Jez Corden shared that he encountered a queue wait of 3 minutes, followed by another 3-4 minutes of waiting with a message saying “Sorry, it’s taking longer than expected” before being able to actually start their Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay.

GTA 5’s arrival considered as reason for extended waiting times

According to the community, the timing of the appearance of GTA 5 coincides too perfectly with the emergence of these long and frustrating queues for it not to be seen as the primary reason behind their occurrence.