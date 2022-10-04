Terraria Update 1.30 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Terraria Update 1.30 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

FYI, 1.4.4.1 for Mobile should be out as of this morning. It contains all of the fixes in the PC version of 1.4.4.1, plus the additional Console/Mobile specific fixes listed below:

CONSOLE/MOBILE ADDITIONAL FIXES FOR 1.4.4.1 (INCLUDING THE PC FIXES FROM 1.4.4.1)

Additions/Changes:

– “Classic” is now the default for new players instead of “Journey” Bug Fixes:

– Fixed an issue where throwing the Guide Voodoo Doll into “Celebrationmk10” lava pool would kill the Guide but would not spawn the Wall of Flesh

– Fixed a graphic glitch issue with some critter cages

– Fixed an issue where some items would not transmutate correctly when dropped into Shimmer during a Multiplayer session

– Fixed an issue where the Shellphone would not teleport the player and would not display a tooltip when crafted

We expect this to roll out to consoles throughout the week, depending on when first parties approve the various submissions.

The Amazon version should hopefully roll out today, after delays in approvals from launch. This should also apply to anyone that did not get the update via the old “Trial” version from long ago – we are expecting this to be approved and rolled out today as well. We will let you know if we hear otherwise (but also let us know if you start to receive it!).

DR is working on 1.4.4.2 – plus some additional Console/Mobile specific issues as we speak, in the push towards a second hotfix wave for Console and Mobile players.

Thanks for your reports and your patience!

Source: Terraria