Tencent, one of the leading Chinese multinational conglomerates, has announced its departure from the highly anticipated game Delta Force for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Alongside this announcement, a thrilling trailer showcasing the tactical first-person shooter has been released, generating excitement among gamers worldwide. Furthermore, Tencent will be participating in gamescom, the largest gaming event, further fueling the anticipation around the game.

Delta Force Undermined

Delta Force is currently facing numerous challenges and setbacks. Tencent’s decision to quit the project comes as a significant blow to the development team and the game’s future. The reasons behind Tencent’s departure remain undisclosed, leaving fans and industry experts speculating about the potential issues that led to this decision.

