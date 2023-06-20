Dojo Wars are disabled throughout June. The first Dojo War with the new system will take place on the week of July 24th to July 30th.

Time for a new Season ! Season 4, called Splash Up! , is all about pools, beaches, summer and its activities. Season 4 will last from June 19th to September 25th . Remember you can see this in-game, on the upper right corner of the Tamer Pass! Seasons coming after Season 4 will last a month longer . This is because we’d like to have more time to polish the content we put out, as some features have gotten out of hand and were becoming too big to cleanly launch in three months.

! Season 4, called , is all about pools, beaches, summer and its activities. A new event! Our first ever Pride event is now live, along with Season 4! Take part in the challenges to get rewards inspired by free love and self-expression, or show your support to your LGBTQ+ peeps. The event will last until July 3rd . If you don’t feel like taking part in the event, but still would like to display your proud colors, we’re giving away banners inspired by the colors of some of the LGBTQ+ pride flags! You can redeem whichever you prefer (even all of them!), using these codes. Happy Pride, Tamers!



A new way of building Showdown teams is here: There’s a new recommendation system! If you haven’t chosen a Temtem yet and are starting from zero, the system will show you the Tems that have the most overall success; once you pick a Temtem, it will show you the possible partners that have a great affinity with your in-progress team. There are now two lists in this recommendation system: one tab named Competitive, and one tab named For Fun . The Competitive tab will show you the most played ones, and the ones with the most affinity between each other, while those in the For Fun tab cater to more fun, innovative playstyles and are a step below the most meta ones. Once you pick a Temtem, you’ll now be offered 3 different choices: Customize, Build 1 and Build 2 . By selecting Customize you’ll get to edit your Temtem’s TVs, SVs, Techs and Traits as usual, and have complete freedom. By choosing any of the builds you’ll get a pre-made, handmade build ! These suggested builds were crafted by our balance team, and they try to cover at least one of that Temtem’s most frequent archetypes . These builds will only be offered for the last Temtem of every evolutionary line, or, of course, Tems that are a single evo stage. We’ll keep on updating these builds as the meta changes so they continue being competitive and good.

is here: Players will now be able to choose a Luma in Showdown as long as they have an OT or Soulbound Luma belonging to that evolutionary line with perfected SVs (either 50 or 1), all TV assigned and all its Egg Techniques learned. This has been applied retroactively, so if you already have a perfected Luma, you should be able to use that species Luma form in Showdown!

Players will now be able to choose a as long as they have an OT or Soulbound Luma belonging to that evolutionary line with perfected SVs (either 50 or 1), all TV assigned and all its Egg Techniques learned. This has been applied retroactively, so if you already have a perfected Luma, you should be able to use that species Luma form in Showdown! Our Community Guidelines have been added to the Settings menu so you can easily access and read them!

We’ve made a lot of changes to Dojo Wars! Welcome to Dojo Wars v2 : Dojo Wars will now happen only once per month , on the week that contains the last Sunday of that month. The period when clubs can subscribe to a Dojo War is one week instead one day. It’ll be the whole week before Dojo Wars commence. Dojo Wars finals will now require 9 players instead of 11 players . Players will now earn individual rewards , on top of Club rewards, for each match won during any given Dojo War. The further they progress into a Dojo War, the better their individual rewards will be. These rewards include Feathers, Hotfixes, ETCs or even Novas. The Dojo War system will now prioritize not matching two people again if they’ve just battled each other, even over the fact that they have the same amount of wins/losses. Clubs will be penalized if they sign up for a Dojo War but don’t attend it. Pansuns will be deducted from their Club Vault, with the possibility of going into the negative. Clubs with a negative Pansun sum in their Vault cannot sign up for Dojo Wars. The previous King of the Hill system that allowed current regents to only fight in the finals has been discarded . Regents will have to fight for the Dojo again from 0, like everyone else. Instead of having a set schedule for each round, rounds will now start 5 minutes after the previous round’s last match ended. This will make the pace of DW quicker. There will now be a Squad lock . It’s currently not working correctly due to a bug, but it’s in place all the same. The team you choose for the first match of a round will be the Squad you use for the entire duration of that round. There is a chance that you might be prompted to select a Squad after the first round, but regardless of which Squad you pick at this point, you will continue to use the Squad you locked in at the beginning of that round.

:

We’ve also made a lot of changes to the Premium Store : The Premium Store will now have two featured items instead of three per week . The Premium Store will now have eight daily items instead of four . Two of those items will be available in exchange for Feathers. Mounts in the store (as well as the Tamer Pass) will now have a toggle to display their surf version in the store preview.

:

In-game tournaments have also gotten some attention: They will now consist on 16 people , with a minimum of 13, instead of requiring 32 players with a minimum of 25. The Kudo and achievement/trophy associated to taking part in an in-game tournament will now pop-up if the tournament you sign up for falls through because of lack of players, so players on the lower ranks can now be more at ease.

have also gotten some attention: Following your feedback we’ve adjusted the Nalla quest (Coda: The Jubilee) so that successful Koish fishing isn’t a required activity anymore. This quest, which lets players access Tamer’s Paradise, will now only request any Koish from the Nuru Lodge.

Following your feedback we’ve (Coda: The Jubilee) so that successful Koish fishing isn’t a required activity anymore. This quest, which lets players access Tamer’s Paradise, will now only request any Koish from the Nuru Lodge. We’ve added a new option in the Settings menu to enable or disable the idle battle cameras .

We’ve added a new option in the Settings menu to . We’ve made some adjustments to the “Hold to run away” setting so that it now can be engaged on the first Temtem, instead of only applying when we performed the action on the second Temtem’s turn.

We’ve made some setting so that it now can be engaged on the first Temtem, instead of only applying when we performed the action on the second Temtem’s turn. You will now only be able to retrieve items from the Club Vault of a Club if you’ve been part of that Club for at least 31 days.

We’ve added a new visual indicator for Gears that shows if a Gear has already been used or has been disabled. This will help clarify Gears that activate only once per battle, like Refreshing Diabolo, Gears that deactivate other Gears like Snare, or Gears that get disabled through status conditions like Seized or through Traits like Burglar. However, please note there’s a current known bug where deactivated Gears won’t show as such until it’s their time to shine if there’s a Frightening Tyranak on the board. We’ll get it fixed asap, sorry!

We’ve added a that shows if a Gear has already been used or has been disabled. This will help clarify Gears that activate only once per battle, like Refreshing Diabolo, Gears that deactivate other Gears like Snare, or Gears that get disabled through status conditions like Seized or through Traits like Burglar. We’ve added a new visual overexertion indicator . It will display in battle and in the Battle Log, but only once the turn ends!

We’ve added a . It will display in battle and in the Battle Log, but only once the turn ends! We’ve made some changes to the Temtem Details’ UI and the TVs won’t be shown in different colors as their values increase or decrease, as we believed it to be confusing since in Temtem high doesn’t always equal good. SVs will still maintain the current color-coded system.

We’ve made some and the TVs won’t be shown in different colors as their values increase or decrease, as we believed it to be confusing since in Temtem high doesn’t always equal good. SVs will still maintain the current color-coded system. The Breeding UI has been improved to display more and better info. It will now show both parent’s available fertility, as well as a preview of the offspring’s fertility.

to display more and better info. It will now show both parent’s available fertility, as well as a preview of the offspring’s fertility. We’ve added a nifty outline to the UI on the Tems that are currently on the battlefield.

We’ve added a nifty new sound effect when claiming a Tamer Pass’ Weekly Quest.

When you reset a character on a given platform, and then use that same platform to do cross-progressing, the name of the character reset will be immediately available to use.

The TMR soft reset between Seasons has been changed from (1000 + TMR) /2 to (2000 + TMR) /3 The new ranked system was creating TMR out of the blue, so to speak, so a TMR inflation process was happening. If we kept the reset as it was, the gap between the Legend players and the rest was becoming greater with each Season, to a point where it could be unsurmountable for newbies to reach. The soft reset is now a bit more aggressive to combat that, so your rank come S4 will be a bit lower than it would’ve have been.

has been changed from to (2000 + TMR) /3

PvE

Defeating K.Rex in the last turn of the battle, which used to result in a defeat, will now be considered a win even if the tower does the spoilery thing.

Defeating K.Rex in the last turn of the battle, which used to result in a defeat, even if the tower does the spoilery thing. Likewise, we’re extending this to all PvE battles: when the match is a tie, it will count like a victory in your favor, granting an extra 1 HP to your last Temtem.

Economy

The price of teleporting Matter Drones has been reduced from 500 ⇒ 250.

The price of teleporting Matter Drones has been reduced from ⇒ 250. Tornado is now available as an ETC item.

Temtem

#006 – Molgu Firewall has been added to its move pool. Execution has been removed from its move pool.

#008 – Platox Misogi has been removed from its move pool. Paralyzing Poison has been removed from its move pool.

#010 – Swali Misogi has been removed from its move pool.

#012 – Tateru STA has been reduced 85 ⇒ 82. ATK has been reduced 78 ⇒ 75. Stone Ball has been removed from its move pool. In the 1.4 update we anticipated a decline in Tateru’s dominance due to changes impacting Mental Temtem and the loss of its key partner’s tool, Hyperkinetic Strike. Consequently, we approached Tateru’s changes with caution. Despite its expected decrease in tier placement, Tateru remained a preferred choice over other Earth Temtem due to its access to Stone Ball. This imbalance in counters led us to remove Stone Ball from Tateru’s movepool to address the issue.

#013 – Gharunder DEF has been increased 45 ⇒ 47.

#014 – Mosu Head Charge is now learned at level 20. Rage has been removed from its move pool.

#022 – Mudrid Turbo Choreography has been removed from its move pool.

#023 – Hidody Bark Shield is not learned by level anymore. It’s now an Egg Technique. Relax has been removed from its move pool. Sacrifice has been removed from its move pool. Misogi has been removed from its move pool.

#024 – Taifu Toxic Farewell has been removed from its traits. Resilient has been removed from its traits. Natural Conversion has been added to its traits. Safe Retreat has been added to its traits. Chain Heal has been removed from its move pool. Restore has been removed from its move pool. Taifu has been an exceptionally powerful Temtem, but in a way that could be considered unhealthy. It seemed to function solely as a Leech bot, draining a fixed amount of HP and then boosting its defenses with Bark Shield. Our objective with this mini-rework for Taifu was to address this issue, making it more viable and fair, while also providing it with a dual identity where both builds can thrive and capitalize on its high Special Attack stat, while still maintaining its role in Stall compositions.To achieve this, we have introduced a new trait for each build, allowing us to clearly define two distinct versions for Taifu. Additionally, we have modified the Leech technique to no longer deal fixed damage: instead, it now interacts with Taifu’s high Special Attack stat and heals based on the damage inflicted. This change should contribute to a healthier game environment and make it less of an “auto-win” situation if Taifu manages to set up.

#025 – Fomu Hyperkinetic Strike has been added to its move pool as an Egg Technique. Hurricane has been removed from its move pool. Hyperkinetic Strike was in dire need of a new Temtem capable of learning it as an egg move. After carefully considering several potential candidates, we decided that Wiplump would be the ideal choice. This Temtem doesn’t have the ability to scale its own speed, which historically has been a problem associated with this tech. However, with the addition of the Plethoric trait, Wiplump receives a significant boost without becoming an imbalance due to the conditionality tied to this trait.

We also considered buffing Hurricane, but doing so would contradict the core concept of avoiding tools that enhance the speed of Hyperkinetic Strike Temtem. Therefore, we ultimately chose Hyperkinetic Strike over Hurricane as we believed it would provide greater overall value to Wiplump.

#027 – Skail Misogi has been removed from its move pool.

#032 – Houchic Lullaby has been removed from its move pool.

#034 – Nagaise DEF has been increased 55 ⇒ 58.

#038 – Capyre Restore has been removed from its move pool.

#041 – Zenoreth HP has been increased 71 ⇒ 73. ATK has been increased 72 ⇒ 83. DEF has been increased 87 ⇒ 91. Zenoreth’s move pool has a lot of potential on its Physical side, which can greatly benefit Wrecked Farewell. Despite the minor buffs that Glass Blade received in the latest patch, we believe that this Temtem still lacks power on turn 0 with this particular build. However, we remain hopeful that by boosting its Attack stats, Zenoreth will be able to establish itself a distinct role that deviates from the current popular build, allowing it to carve out its own niche in battles.

#043 – Aohi Misogi has been removed from its move pool.

#045 – Babawa Chain Heal has been removed from its move pool.

#046 – 0b1 Digithreat is not learned by level. It’s now an Egg Technique. Burrow has been removed from its move pool.

#047 – 0b10 HP has been increased 61 ⇒ 67. DEF has been increased 64 ⇒ 68. SPDEF has been increased 68 ⇒ 71. Restore has been removed from its move pool.

#048 – Kaku Petal Dagger has been added to its move pool as an Egg Technique. Bark Shield has been removed from its move pool. Toxic Spores has been removed from its move pool.

#049 – Saku Sanative Rain has been removed from its move pool. This particular set of changes may initially seem puzzling. Saku has generally been perceived as a Temtem with a focus on bulk and offense, prioritizing its own well-being over that of its teammates. The combination of Kaleidoscope and Lifeful Sap alone did not provide sufficient tools to transition Saku into a supportive role for Stall Temtem. Therefore, with these adjustments, Saku should now assume the role of a carry that excels in Stall compositions, offering a more impactful presence in battles.

#050 – Valash Kesa Gatame has been removed from its move pool. Stone Wall has been removed from its move pool.

#052 – Owlhe Kesa Gatame has been removed from its move pool.

#053 – Barnshe Misogi has been removed from its move pool.

#057 – Raiber Roar has been removed from its move pool.

#061 – Piraniant ATK has been increased 77 ⇒ 79. Ice Cubes has been added to its move pool. Restore has been added to its move pool. Refreshing Breeze has been removed from its move pool. Sanative Rain has been removed from its move pool. Due to the changes made to Purgation, Piraniant has lost some of the utility it brought to various teams, particularly in countering Doom. Consequently, Babawa has emerged as a more prominent choice, overshadowing Piraniant in its designated role. To maintain the balance and functionality as it was before, we have granted Piraniant the ability to learn Restore, which allows it to cleanse Doom. Furthermore, adjustments have been made to the conditions for Energy Reserves, enabling Piraniant to unleash its offensive capabilities earlier in battle. These changes aim to restore Piraniant’s viability and ensure it remains a valuable option within its role.

#063 – Scaravolt Defibrillate has been added to its move pool. Fiery Heist has been removed from its move pool. Our goal is to make Scaravolt a viable choice for both special and physical sets, embracing its versatility as a Temtem. We have gradually been introducing tools to enhance the capabilities of physical builds, ensuring we don’t restrict ourselves to a single playstyle.

By popular demand, we have adjusted Half Full to provide a +2 Special Attack boost. Additionally, with recent adjustments affecting Turoc and the removal of Stone Ball from Tateru, we anticipate Scaravolt gaining popularity as a reliable counter to Nagaise, offering a strong solution to the challenges posed by that particular Temtem.

#068 – Osukai Misogi has been removed from its move pool.

Kesa Gatame has been removed from its move pool.

#069 – Saipat HP has been reduced 92 ⇒ 75. STA has been increased 46 ⇒ 55. SPD has been increased 70 ⇒ 85. ATK has been increased 80 ⇒ 85. SPATK has been reduced 70 ⇒ 55. SPDEF has been reduced 67 ⇒ 61. Toxic Affinity has been removed from its traits. Shinobi Tactics has been added to its traits. Nito Seiho has been added to its move pool. Misogi has been removed from its move pool. The initial changes to Saipat in version 1.3 received positive feedback, but its overall performance suffered due to inherent weaknesses. To better align with Saipat’s “speedy ninja duck” concept, we have adjusted its base stats and techniques accordingly. Additionally, we have introduced a new trait that enhances its identity and replaced the previous Toxic Affinity trait.

#071 – Drakash HP has been increased 64 ⇒ 66. DEF has been increased 45 ⇒ 49. SPATK has been increased 83 ⇒ 86.

#072 – Crystle Restore has been added to its move pool. Stone Wall has been removed from its move pool. Crystallize has been removed from its move pool.

#076 – Shaolite Composure has been added to its move pool. Misogi has been removed from its move pool. Hook has been removed from its move pool. Gaia has been removed from its move pool.

#077 – Shaolant HP has been increased 47 ⇒ 51. 5PPEH has been removed from its move pool. Shaolant provided one turn of evasion but seemed uncertain about its role thereafter. Its toolkit has been somewhat lacking, and its identity remained poorly defined. However, with the upcoming Season’s planned changes to Stall, we recognized an opportunity to establish Shaolant as a valuable support Temtem for carries and a noteworthy inclusion in Stall compositions due to its assortment of utility tools.

#078 – Cycrox DEF has been increased 61 ⇒ 64. Wastewater has been removed from its move pool. Cycrox is typically found in stall teams, occupying a specific niche where it performs admirably. However, we aim to make playing Cycrox more engaging by expanding its capabilities beyond simply using Wastewater to apply Doom. These changes also intend to make Cycrox more manageable for players in lower ranks.

#079 – Hocus Psychosis has been removed from its move pool.

#080 – Pocus Time Split has been removed from its move pool. It’s evident that Pocus has been exceptionally powerful in version 1.3, and one of the primary concerns revolves around the combination of Time Split and Hypnosis within its kit. In addressing this issue, we were faced with two options: either nerf Time Split, which would significantly impact struggling Temtem like Vental, or remove Time Split from users who have access to sleep-control tools. Considering similar situations in the past, such as Rusher+Hypnosis, we chose the latter approach. Furthermore, we have also removed Psychosis from Hocus and Pocus’ move set to further refine its overall identity.

Given these changes, a nerf to Rejuvenate doesn’t appear necessary, especially since it would adversely affect Myx, a Temtem that has already faced its fair share of setbacks.

#083 – Golzy Kesa Gatame has been removed from its move pool.

#084 – Mushi Paralyzing Poison has been removed from its move pool.

#088 – Umishi Turbo Choreography has been removed from its move pool.

#089 – Ukama Laundry has been removed from its move pool.

#091 – Raignet HP has been increased 68 ⇒ 75. DEF has been increased 69 ⇒ 74. SPDEF has been increased 50 ⇒ 57. Composure has been added to its move pool. After observing the positive reception of the Saipat buffs in version 1.3, we decided to apply a similar approach to another Temtem. In this case, instead of pushing the limits, we opted for a set of buffs that would enhance the intended role of the Temtem. During the testing phase, Raignet demonstrated potential as both a supportive presence and a durable combatant. We sincerely hope that these changes carry over into your gameplay experience and that Raignet finds its rightful place as a support and bulky bruiser.

#092 – Smazee Misogi has been removed from its move pool.

#097 – Mitty Matter Teleport has been added as an Egg Technique. Hypnosis is not learned by level and it’s now an Egg Technique. Paralyzing Poison has been removed from its move pool. Bamboozle has been removed from its move pool. Time Split has been removed from its move pool.

#098 – Sanbi Matter Teleport is not learned by level and it’s now an Egg Technique. So, regarding the changes to Sanbi, we took into account the concerns raised about sleep control users combined with Time Split during the previous season. Following the same approach as with Pocus, we have decided to remove Time Split from Sanbi’s move pool. Additionally, there has been a longstanding discussion about how Sanbi tends to overshadow Valiar in various aspects. To address this, we have further differentiated the two Temtem by removing Bamboozle from Sanbi’s moveset. This change aims to emphasize Valiar’s role as a support Temtem, while keeping Sanbi focused on its offensive capabilities.

#099 – Momo Sanative Rain has been removed from its move pool. Zen Meditation has been removed from its move pool. Restore has been removed from its move pool.

#100 – Kuri Block has been removed from its move pool. Restore has been added to its move pool.

#102 – Spriole Petal Dagger has been added to its move pool.

#104 – Cerneaf Sanative Rain has been removed from its move pool. Cerneaf, while possessing potential, suffered from outdated design choices that limited its effectiveness. The previous implementation of Settling penalized Cerneaf for swapping out and its Stamina issues further hindered its performance.

To address these issues, we have made changes to improve Cerneaf’s gameplay. The addition of Petal Dagger provides it with a reliable damage option. Our goal is to transform Cerneaf into a more dynamic Temtem, capable of seamlessly transitioning in and out of battles while maintaining its late-game carry potential.

#106 – Noxolotl Toxic Gas has been removed from its move pool. Refresh has been removed from its move pool.

#107 – Blooze Toxic Slime has been removed from its move pool.

#108 – Goolder Venom Spread has been added to its move pool. Restore has been added to its move pool. Toxic Gas has been removed from its move pool. Charcoal Wall has been removed from its move pool. Goolder, the classic stall Temtem, underwent a move pool evaluation to address overlapping techniques. Similar to our approach with Piraniant, Goolder will retain Doom cleansing through the addition of Restore. However, we also aimed to make Goolder more interactive and less passive.

To achieve this, we introduced new Techniques that complement its existing move pool, potentially encouraging Tamers to invest in boosting its offensive stats. The goal is to create a Goolder that strikes a better balance between its Stall capabilities and active participation in battles.

#110 – Volarend ATK has been increased 51 ⇒ 56. Wind Burst has been added to its move pool.

#111 – Grumvel Toughen has been removed from its move pool.

#112 – Grumper Dust Vortex has been added to its move pool. Tesla Prison has been added to its move pool. Restore has been removed from its move pool. Grumper is a prime example of the type of support Temtem we envision in Stall compositions. It excels at buffing its allies with Stone Wall and Sparks, while also possessing the newly added Dust Vortex, which boasts high base power and serves as a defensive tool against threats that could otherwise force its teammates out of battle. This allows Grumper to create more opportunities to utilize its support techniques effectively.

Additionally, we included Tesla Prison as an additional support tool for Grumper. While it may not appear as a direct buff for Grumper in Stall compositions, its purpose is to provide a stamina-efficient means for activating Inductor without relying solely on Thunder Strike. Overall, these changes aim to enhance Grumper’s capabilities as a supportive force within Stall teams.

#113 – Ganki Misogi has been removed from its move pool.

#114 – Gazuma HP has been increased 46 ⇒ 49. SPD has been increased 67 ⇒ 75. DEF has been increased 43 ⇒ 49. Restore has been added to its move pool Hurricane has been added to its move pool. Laundry has been removed from its move pool. Gazuma was in need of a small tweak to its base stats, particularly in terms of its bulk and speed. The previous stats were insufficient for its intended role, hindering its overall performance. To address this, we have increased Gazuma’s speed. This adjustment aims to allow Gazuma to function more effectively as a support Temtem without necessarily requiring maximum speed investment to avoid being outsped by its Digital counterparts.

Recognizing Gazuma’s compatibility with Digital cores, we saw an excellent opportunity to introduce Hurricane as a new addition to its move pool. To enhance the offensive coverage of Gazuma and its users, we have significantly buffed the power of this technique. This change should provide Gazuma with a valuable tool to bolster its offensive capabilities and make it an even more formidable presence in battle.

#115 – Oceara Laundry has been removed from its move pool.

#116 – Yowlar Misogi has been removed from its move pool. Block has been removed from its move pool.

#119 – Broccolini Hook Kick has been added to its move pool as an Egg Technique.

#120 – Broccorc Block has been removed from its move pool.

#121 – Broccolem ATK has been increased 60 ⇒ 63. Mithridatism has been removed from its traits. Marathonist has been added to its traits. During our testing phase, we observed that this particular Temtem shows promising potential as a bulky attacker. Recognizing the need for an egg Tech user of Hook Kick, similar to Hyperkinetic Strike, we have granted Broccolem access to this technique to enhance its physical set.

Additionally, after experimenting with Mithridatism and making some adjustments, we concluded that it was not the ideal trait for Broccolem. Also, considering the potential confusion it could cause for new users who capture a Swali early on, we have decided to revert the changes made to that trait, so we’ve removed the regenerating turns. Instead, we have introduced Marathonist as a new trait for Broccolem, which has proven to be highly effective in scrim battles.

#122 – Shuine HP has been increased 43 ⇒ 47. DEF has been increased 49 ⇒ 52. Crystal Deluge has been added to its move pool. Sacrifice has been removed from its move pool. Relax has been removed from its move pool. When evaluating Stall and support Temtem, we took into consideration the need to avoid redundant effects in their move pools. This led us to assess the situation with Shuine and the choice between Sacrifice and Quartz Shield. While both techniques offered similar benefits, we preferred Shuine to remain in battle rather than perform a few actions and then leave.

To enhance Shuine’s versatility and proactive nature, we have removed Relax and introduced Crystal Deluge. This change allows Shuine to retain its sleep control capabilities while encouraging it to actively engage in buffing allies and controlling opponents. With these adjustments, we aim to provide a more engaging and dynamic experience when using Shuine in battles.

#124 – Valiar Nightmare Feed has been added to its move pool. Intimidation has been removed from its move pool. Blackhole has been removed from its move pool. Composure has been added to its move pool. In our pursuit to ensure each Temtem has a distinct role and unique traits, we’ve focused on refining Valiar’s gameplay. To differentiate Valiar from Sanbi and enhance its support capabilities, we have made adjustments to its move pool. Blackhole, a technique more suited for offensive coverage, has been replaced with Nightmare Feed. This change aligns Valiar with its supportive role and introduces added durability, especially when paired with sleep control techniques like Hypnosis.

Furthermore, we recognized the value of providing support options for Valiar. In situations where Intimidation conflicted with Ultrasound and Bamboozle, we made a clear choice to prioritize Valiar’s ability to aid its allies.

#126 – Loatle HP has been increased 84 ⇒ 86. STA has been increased 51 ⇒ 61. SPDEF has been increased 57 ⇒ 62.

#127 – Kalazu Humiliating Slap is not learned by level and it’s now an Egg Technique. Toxic Slime has been removed from its move pool.

#128 – Kalabyss Toxic Skin has been removed from its traits. Toxic Farewell has been added to its traits.

#129 – Adoroboros HP has been increased 68 ⇒ 70. DEF has been increased 47 ⇒ 50. Lullaby has been removed from its move pool. Pollution has been removed from its move pool.

#131 – Tukai SPD has been increased 65 ⇒ 70. DEF has been increased 49 ⇒ 52. SPDEF has been reduced 78 ⇒ 75.

#137 – Kinu HP has been increased 47 ⇒ 50. Denigrate has been added to its move pool as an Egg Tech. Lullaby has been removed from its move pool.

#141 – Pigepic Debris Typhoon has been added to its move pool.

#142 – Akranox Paralyzing Poison has been removed from its move pool. Restore has been removed from its move pool. Akranox, like some other Temtem, will be observed closely in the wake of the Slingshot changes. While the extent of its reliance on Slingshot is less clear, we will monitor its performance during the first half of the season. Adjustments, if needed, will be made to maintain a balanced gameplay experience. Stay tuned for updates on Akranox and related changes.

#144 – Vulffy Chain Heal has been removed from its move pool. Burrow has been removed from its move pool.

#145 – Chubee Blue Screen has been added to its move pool as an Egg Tech. Plasma Beam has been added to its move pool as an Egg Tech. Chain Heal has been removed from its move pool. Cheer Up has been removed from its move pool.

#146 – Waspeen Toxic Slime has been added to its move pool. Binary Flood has been added to its move pool. Generify has been removed from its move pool. We acknowledge the ongoing challenges with Waspeen. While we have made some changes for this season, we are not fully satisfied with the results. Rest assured, we have further plans for Waspeen in the upcoming 1.5 update. Please consider the current changes with caution, as we will be revisiting and making additional adjustments to Waspeen in the near future. We are also aware of the imbalance between Royal Jelly and Wax Bath, and have made adjustments to Wax Bath to align it with the defensive role of the Temtem.

#147 – Mawtle Spores is not learned by level and it’s now an Egg Technique. Shy Shield has been removed from its move pool.

#148 – Mawmense Sanative Rain has been removed from its move pool.

#149 – Hazrat HP has been increased 52 ⇒ 54. SPD has been increased 76 ⇒ 78.

#158 – Arachnyte Execution has been removed from its move pool.

#160 – Monkko Kesa Gatame has been removed from its move pool.

#161 – Anahir Warm Cuddle has been added to its move pool. Sharpening has been removed from its move pool. Magma Cannon has been removed from its move pool.

#162 – Anatan Flaming Meteorite has been added to its move pool. Fiery Soul has been removed from its move pool. We recognized Anatan’s potential as a powerful win condition in stall compositions or even as a formidable raid boss. While it already performed well in this role, we felt it needed an additional tool to excel in late-game destruction without relying solely on the expensive Mineral Hail.

#163 – Tyranak Shelter has been removed from its move pool.

#164 – Volgon Restore has been added to its move pool.



Techniques

Autodestruction Damage has been increased 125 ⇒ 130. DEF multiplier has been increased 33 ⇒ 40. Priority has been increased High ⇒ Very High.

Leech It no longer deals Fixed damage. Damage has been increased 0 ⇒ 95. It no longer heals a fixed amount of HP. Attack Type from Other to Special. New effect: The user heals 40% of the damage done to the target.

Leech (Synergy) It no longer deals Fixed damage. Damage has been increased 0 ⇒ 95. It no longer heals a fixed amount of HP. Attack Type from Other to Special. New effect: The user heals 50% of the damage done to the target.

Laundry STA Cost has been increased 17 ⇒ 25.

Laundry (Synergy) It no longer heals 10% HP. New effect: Clear All Positive Stages modifications. STA Cost has been increased 17 ⇒ 25.

Misogi (Synergy) Clear All Stages removed. New effect: Clear All Negative Stages modifications. Regenerating turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 0. We went too far with Misogi this past season, as it essentially became another Reset. Along with Laundry, we’ve made some changes to their synergies to instead be tech options you can bring on certain Temtem to help against buffing/debuffing strategies, while restricting the access to them so they don’t counter these strategies entirely.

Toxic Slime New effect: Applies the Poison Status Condition for one turn. STA Cost has been increased 14 ⇒ 18.

Blue Screen STA Cost has been increased 16 ⇒ 21. Priority has been increased Very Low ⇒ High. Target has been changed Single Target ⇒ One Team. Blue Screen is now much more powerful, with a significant payoff for having its user wait so many turns to use it. We hope that this new version of Blue Screen can be used to give Stall teams a turn or two of space to establish themselves and begin to turn around and/or close out a game in their favor.

Data Corruption STA Cost has been reduced 22 ⇒ 17.

Toxic Gas New effect: Applies the Poison Status Condition for one turn. STA Cost has been reduced 29 ⇒ 22.

Humiliating Slap New effect: Now this technique has a Synergy. Damage has been reduced 95 ⇒ 78.

[New] Humiliating Slap (Synergy) Type needed to activate the Synergy: Crystal. Effect: It applies -2 DEF and 2 turns of Isolated on the Target. After the rework of the Stage system, Humiliating Slap lost its viability as a result of being changed to a -1 DEF debuff. To revive its power and make the Crystal type more relevant in teambuilding, we have introduced a synergy that enhances its effectiveness. This change aims to restore the prominence of Humiliating Slap and provide more strategic options when constructing teams.

Humiliating Slap (Synergy)

On Burn:

We have made adjustments to techniques that apply the Burn status condition. Our intention was to maintain the utility and benefits that Burn provides, such as chip damage and increased survivability, while also ensuring that it does not become a central strategy around which teams are built. To achieve this, we have reduced the number of turns the Burn status lasts. These changes were carefully considered, taking into account factors such as damage, priority, number of targets, hold, and usage.

Hellfire (Synergy) Burn turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 1.

Rockfall STA Cost has been reduced 28 ⇒ 24.

Rockfall (Synergy) Burn turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. STA Cost has been reduced 28 ⇒ 24.

High-Pressure Water STA Cost has been increased 17 ⇒ 19.

High-Pressure Water (Synergy) Burn turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. STA Cost has been increased 17 ⇒ 19. Priority has been increased Normal ⇒ High.

Stone Ball STA Cost has been reduced 34 ⇒ 32.

Stone Ball (Synergy) Burn turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. STA Cost has been reduced 34 ⇒ 32. Synergy type changed Fire ⇒ Digital.



This is it on Burn!

Ice Cubes Priority has been increased Normal ⇒ High. New effect: Applies 1 Turn of the Cold Status Condition.

Venomous Claws Damage has been increased 50 ⇒ 51. STA Cost has been increased 7 ⇒ 9. Priority has been increased Normal ⇒ High.

Nicho Sai Damage has been reduced 135 ⇒ 110. STA Cost has been reduced 34 ⇒ 26.

Diamond Fort New effect: Nullified the user for 3 turns. Hold turns has been increased 2 ⇒ 3.

Paralyzing Poison Trapped turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 0. New effect: It applies -2 SPATK and -2 ATK. Hold turns have been increased 2 ⇒ 3. Poison turns have been reduced 4 ⇒ 3. STA Cost has been reduced 23 ⇒ 15.

Paralyzing Poison (Synergy) Trapped turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 0. New effect: It applies -2 SPATK and -2 ATK. STA Cost has been reduced 23 ⇒ 15. Paralyzing Poison has been repositioned as a slow HP burner and a debuff in one. Its intended use is to land it on an opposing carry to effectively take them out of the game and create space for the Stall team to take over.

Winter Call Cold turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 0. New effect: It applies 2 turns of Frozen to everyone but the user. New effect: It applies +3 ATK to the caster. Hold turns has been increased 3 ⇒ 5. STA Cost has been reduced 23 ⇒ 20. Let’s be honest, how many of you have clicked this move before? For a “signature” move, this technique has never been good. In the past we’ve seen that Yowlar performs very well with self buffing techs, but when losing Show Off it lost too much in comparison to what we expected. Winter Call has been changed to create space and set Yowlar up as a win condition in the later stages of the game, and help it close the matches.

Kesa Gatame New effect: It applies 3 turns of Trapped. STA Cost has been increased 15 ⇒ 24.

Execution Hold turns has been increased 3 ⇒ 4. Health percentage needed to trigger the execution has been increased 35% ⇒ 45%.

Rush Hold turns has been increased 0 ⇒ 1. STA Cost has been reduced 18 ⇒ 15.

Roar SPATK Stage reduction has been increased 1 ⇒ 2.



On Purgation and Restore:

After the addition of Purgation to the game, the Doom status condition has been a very very niche tool with a very accessible tool to counter it. To resolve this, we’ve removed the Doom cleansing part from the Tech, as it already provides enough utility with its +2 ATK, and moved the removed effect to Restore, one Technique that wasn’t seeing that much usage. It is important to note that Restore cannot target the user, so the Doom player now has a game plan available in being able to Doom the Restore user first and then close in on other Temtem with the Restorer out of the way.

These changes were decided later during the development of the new Season, so the changes to these two Techs won’t be reflected on their VFX, but we already have them ready for the next Season or, if possible, the next patch. We’ve also changed Purgation’s name to reflect this change.

Purgation Name changed to Beef Up It no longer removes the Doom Status Condition from the target. STA Cost has been reduced 18 ⇒16.

Restore New effect: Removes the Doom Status Condition from the target.



That’s it on Purgation and Restore!

[New] Petal Dagger Type: Nature. Attack Type: Physical. Damage: 75. STA Cost: 13. Hold turns: 0. Priority: Normal. Single Target.

Petal Dagger Bamboozle Hold turns has been increased 0 ⇒ 1. STA Cost has been reduced 21 ⇒15. We wanted to avoid the constant 50/50 situations of who’s going to receive the Bamboozle. Although we know that it is a Technique that has a clear use, which is to protect the carries, we want this to be done in a more planned way and not in a spammable way. This also should help a bit to do something against Nagaise + Goolder on the first turn.

Toxic Plume Hold turns has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. STA Cost has been reduced 23 ⇒ 20.

Toxic Plume (Synergy) Hold turns has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. STA Cost has been reduced 18 ⇒ 15. ATK Stage reduction has been reduced from 2 ⇒ 1. Our goal with the Toxic Plume changes last season was to preserve its power and reduce the no-brainer of just clicking it when it came up. So, we chose to raise the hold and the technique at -2 ATK. This change didn’t land the way we wanted it to, so we are trying a different approach, hitting the immediate impact instead.

[New] Composure Type: Neutral. Attack Type: Status. STA Cost: 22. Hold turns: 3. Priority: Normal. Target: All. Effect: Remove all Status Condition and Stage Modifications from all the Temtem on the battlefield.

Composure Digithreat STA Cost has been increased 23 ⇒ 29.

Digithreat (Synergy) STA Cost has been increased 23 ⇒ 29. Doom turns have been increased 3 ⇒ 4. During conversations about Doom we realized that Digithreat was pushing out Techniques that applied Doom with Hold 2 and above, as it provided a similar effect multiple turns earlier. This was disruptive to our plans for Stall, so we are hitting its efficiency to encourage these high Hold Techniques to see play and to give the opponent more space to think about how to clean the Doom.

Hurricane Damage has been increased 67 ⇒ 77. STA Cost has been reduced 29 ⇒ 20.

Hurricane (Synergy) Damage has been increased 77 ⇒ 92. STA Cost has been reduced 29 ⇒ 20. SPD Stage increase has been increased from 1 ⇒ 2.

Swarm Aid Exhausted turns have been reduced 1 ⇒ 0. New effect: Source recovers 5% STA.

Swarm Aid (Synergy) Exhausted turns have been reduced 1 ⇒ 0. New effect: Source recovers 10% STA.

Electromagnetism Exhausted turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. SPD Stage reduction has been increased from 1 ⇒ 2. Priority has been reduced Very High ⇒ Normal.

Martial Strike STA Cost has been increased 11 ⇒ 15. Priority has been increased Normal ⇒ High.

Extinction New effect: It applies 2 turns of Burn to the target. Doom turns have been reduced 4 ⇒ 3. Hold turns has been increased 2 ⇒ 3. STA Cost has been reduced 34 ⇒ 26. Extinction has been reworked to regain its status as a team-defining technique. With an increased hold and reduced Doom timer, Extinction becomes a more pressing threat that demands immediate attention. The addition of a burn effect adds defensive utility, as countering the Doom now requires two statuses. These changes aim to elevate the impact and strategic importance of Extinction in battles.

Hasty Lunge Damage has been increased 80 ⇒ 90.

Hasty Lunge (Synergy) Damage has been increased 80 ⇒ 90.

Zen Meditation Target has been changed Self ⇒ One Team.

Hook STA Cost has been reduced 26 ⇒ 24.



Traits

[New] Natural Conversion Offensive Nature type techniques deal 10% less damage, while using any other non-nature type technique deals 25% more damage.

[New] Safe Retreat Once per battle, when leaving the battlefield, the Temtem receives 2 turns of Regenerating.

Water Custodian New effect: The user gets SPATK[++] when redirecting a technique. The 15% damage reduction has been removed. The balance between Nagaise’s Water Custodian and Deceit Aura has always been complicated. We believe this change to Water Custodian is more in line with the role it performs with this trait and can serve as a relief after losing Madness Buff.

Energy Reserves HP percentage required for activation has been increased 40 ⇒ 45.

[New] Shinobi Tactics High priority techniques deal 10% more damage.

Settling Previous effect no longer works.

New effect: At the end of the turn, after each 2 consecutive turns in battle, the holder gets +1 ATK when a new turn starts.

Anaerobic SPATK Stage reduction has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. SPDEF Stage increase has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. Anaerobic, like Jack of All Trades, was scaling too much, too fast. Anaerobic Volarend builds were using their stat buffs to snowball a little faster than we’d like, so, to keep it in line with other traits that affect stats, we reduced its scaling now that Toxic Plume is going to be a bit more spammable. Volarend is still one of those Temtem in the top 5 of most valuable Temtem, so we expect it to keep being in the higher tiers despite the changes.

Half Full SPATK Stage modifications have been increased 1 ⇒ 2

Mithridatism Regenerating turns has been reduced 1 ⇒ 0.

Wax Bath Previous effects no longer work. New effect: Wax Bath decreases the damage the holder takes from Fire Techniques by 25% and invalidates the effects of the Burn Status Condition.

Tactical Strike Damage increase has been reduced 20% ⇒ 16%.

Jack of All Trades ATK Stage increase has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1.

SPATK Stage increase has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1.

Jack of All Trades, and Valash by extension, have warped the 1.3 meta more than we’d like. The version we shipped was too much compared to what we expected. We know that this is a big change and we might see a drop in Valash’s usage. We are ready to make some possible adjustments to its base stats in case of need, but leaving Jack of All Trades as it is now.

Toxic Skin Now works only once per turn. Toxic Skin saw a large rise in play once it got changed to retaliate against both sides on the attacking spectrum. It has become too efficient, so we are limiting the impact it can have on a game.



Gears

Building Blocks Old effect no longer works. New effect: Increases +1 DEF and +1 SPDEF for every 3 turns the Temtem remains on the battlefield. This item had the same issue Settling had, so it was obvious the solution should be the same. This change should help with clarity and it should help with the utility of the item. We will keep an eye on it to make sure it isn’t overbearing in stall compositions.

Hacked Microchip Previous effects no longer work. New effect: Damage done to Digital Temtem is increased by 15%. Another polarizing Gear. It very rarely saw any play, and if it did, it enabled something unhealthy for the game. We’ve changed this gear to have a completely new effect that can’t be abused in the way, while still maintaining its originally intended identity as an anti-digital gear.

Redirection Device Old effect no longer works. New effect: When the holder receives damage from a Digital Technique, it deals 20% of the damage received to the caster of the Tech. This Gear had the same impact on the game as the Hacked Microchip, and it is related to one of the hottest topics in competitive Temtem: unpredictability. Digital Temtem were greatly affected by this Gear. Taking into account how other similar Gears have influenced the game (such as the original Bait), we have learned our lesson and decided to completely remove the redirection effect. We have established a new rule for ourselves that no gear will ever have a redirection effect again.

This change, along with the Hacked Microchip, will be closely monitored to prevent Digital Temtem from becoming uncontrollable.

Morale-Boosting Whip It no longer grants +1 SPD to the ally. New effect: When entering the battlefield, the ally gets 1 turn of invigorated. STA loss has been reduced 35% ⇒ 25%.

Slingshot Previous effects no longer work New effect: Damage done with techniques with a priority Low or Very Low is increased by 8%. Acknowledging the persistent issues surrounding the Slingshot gear, we are aware that it has caused frustration among players and has had a significant impact on Temtem’s balance. Throughout our attempts to address this gear, we have encountered challenges in finding a satisfactory solution. Various iterations we explored either disrupted game balance or presented other gameplay concerns.

For the time being, we have implemented a new version of the Slingshot gear as a temporary measure. This will allow us to gather data and assess its performance in the game. Moving forward, we will continue to work on finding a permanent solution for Slingshot. We understand the importance of reaching a resolution that satisfies the community without causing further disruption. Therefore, we plan to use future patches to carefully address the issues and ensure a balanced and enjoyable experience for all players.



All Platforms

Fixed a black screen if a reconnection happens or the game is started while the player is in the elevator to Gardens of Aztlan.

Fixed getting softlocked when defeating City slicker and Urbanite tamer in Co-op Mode.



Fixed a softlock that was occurring when the Co-op party disbanded when changing rooms while one of the party members was busy

Fixed getting stuck inside the elevator to Gardens of Aztlan if the player enters and leaves the elevator constantly during a period of time. Why?



Fixed some cases where players could be left with no squad during the whole duration of the prison portion of the Shipwrecked in Tucma! quest.

Fixed radar chain not updating when doing the radar of a Temtem that triggers its trait upon fainting if the Player had a Tyranak with the trait Intimidator in their team.

Fixed radar chain not updating when doing the radar of a Temtem that triggers its trait upon fainting if the Player had a Tyranak with the trait Intimidator in their team. Fixed capturing Mimit not counting towards a weekly quest or a seasonal event quest if it was transformed into another Temtem.

Fixed capturing Mimit not counting towards a weekly quest or a seasonal event quest if it was transformed into another Temtem. Fixed losing input if a player opened the Tempedia and immediately started scrolling down.

Fixed losing input if a player opened the Tempedia and immediately started scrolling down. Fixed Temtem not being healed when ending the GritArena activity through the “Leave Now” option.

Fixed some cases where a player could get to the final floor of the Evershifting Tower and not have access to the chest room.

Fixed some cases where a player could get to the final floor of the Evershifting Tower and not have access to the chest room. Fixed losing aN Evershifting Tower run if a player lost their last Temtem due to the effects of a Status Condition but that same turn they’d captured another Temtem.

Fixed losing aN Evershifting Tower run if a player lost their last Temtem due to the effects of a Status Condition but that same turn they’d captured another Temtem. Fixed getting teleported out the Evershifting Tower when picking an item.

Fixed inventory showing 0 Feathers and Novas after redeeming a code that contained Feathers/Novas.

Fixed seeing the original starters on the Lab going into the TemCards if a Player entered the Lab after defeating Max in the Randomlocke Mode.

Fixed not being able to close the game properly if the Player was on a Challenge mode.

Fixed Chromeon being shown as its Digital version despite its original typing if a Mimit transformed into Chromeon, both left the battlefield, and Chromeon was swapped on the same spot Mimit was.

Fixed Chromeon being shown as its Digital version despite its original typing if a Mimit transformed into Chromeon, both left the battlefield, and Chromeon was swapped on the same spot Mimit was. Fixed Deceit Aura reducing the Temtem’s HP when the HP percentage was exactly 15% , causing Deceit Aura’s holder to faint due to the effects of its trait.

Fixed Deceit Aura reducing the Temtem’s HP when the HP percentage was exactly 15% , causing Deceit Aura’s holder to faint due to the effects of its trait. Fixed some interactions where the trait Dreaded Alarm wasn’t working as expected client-side.

Fixed that if the level of a Temtem was changed in Showdown, the list of available techniques was not being updated.

Fixed not defeated Temtem during a PvP match counting (only visually) for some of the spectator’s weekly quests if the match ended via concede.

Fixed not defeated Temtem during a PvP match counting (only visually) for some of the spectator’s weekly quests if the match ended via concede. Fixed Squads not being imported correctly to the player’s Showdown Squads when using a shared code

Fixed Squads not being imported correctly to the player’s Showdown Squads when using a shared code Fixed the evolve button appearing on Temtem that can’t be evolved if in the previous Temtem’s Details the option was available, and vice versa.

Fixed the evolve button appearing on Temtem that can’t be evolved if in the previous Temtem’s Details the option was available, and vice versa. Fixed not being able to evolve Azuroc if this Temtem was traded, it had leveled over the Tamer level from the player and its evolution was cancelled when received.

Fixed not getting achievements if a kudo was completed but the achievement was not unlocked and the player triggered the Kudo again after that

Fixed not getting achievements if a kudo was completed but the achievement was not unlocked and the player triggered the Kudo again after that Fixed not being able to deliver the postal delivery to DigiLair minder.

Fixed weekly quest “Complete any Mythical Lair without any member getting knocked-out” counting client-side even when one of the party members was knocked-out.

Fixed the weekly quest “Take a photo at [location]” indicating the Highbelow as a possible location instead of Sacred Lake.

Fixed the weekly quest “Take a photo at [location]” indicating the Highbelow as a possible location instead of Sacred Lake. Fixed the Clear all Notifications button not deleting the Dojo Wars notifications.

Fixed transformed Mimit having access to a new technique in the middle of a battle if the Temtem it copied gains a level during the combat and learned a new technique

Fixed transformed Mimit having access to a new technique in the middle of a battle if the Temtem it copied gains a level during the combat and learned a new technique Fixed trade not available if two players trying to trade were sit on a furniture inside a player’s house

Fixed trade not available if two players trying to trade were sit on a furniture inside a player’s house Fixed body type changing after doing an emote.

Fixed some furniture that had the tiles they occupy inverted.

Fixed some furniture that had the tiles they occupy inverted. Fixed Melee and Mental insignia furniture giving the option to not put them on a wall.

Fixed Melee and Mental insignia furniture giving the option to not put them on a wall. Fixed some chairs in the Accademia that were impossible to sit on. WE WANT TO SIT!

Fixed the sound of remote players using a Scent being too loud.

Fixed a space between characters on the date of the Events UI.

Steam

Fixed PlayStation’s DualSense being the default key bindings on Steam.

PS5

Fixed having the option to access a profile from another platform on the chat while having the PS Only setting enabled.

Source:Temtem