Tekken 8 Character Updates
Returning Character: Raven
Raven, a beloved character from previous Tekken games, will be playable in Tekken 8.
Newcomer: Azucena from Peru
Azucena, a brand new character hailing from Peru, will also join the roster of playable characters in Tekken 8.
Tekken 8 is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam), with no official release date announced yet.
Trailers
Raven Trailer:
English:
Japanese:
Azucena Trailer:
English:
Japanese:
