Returning Character: Raven

Raven, a beloved character from previous Tekken games, will be playable in Tekken 8.

Newcomer: Azucena from Peru

Azucena, a brand new character hailing from Peru, will also join the roster of playable characters in Tekken 8.

Tekken 8 is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam), with no official release date announced yet.

Trailers

Raven Trailer:

English:

Japanese:

Azucena Trailer:

English:

Japanese: