Tekken 7 Patch Notes 5.01 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Tekken 7 Patch Notes 5.01 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
While we’re waiting for the patch notes, the community has shared some of the changes they’ve noticed:
- Kenpo b2 no longer gives you shoulder
- Feng db1+2 into shoulder at wall is gone
- ff3 into shoulder seems to be gone as well
- law got a faster version of his rd from dss, hell yeah
- King running 3 +3
- Armor King rage drive opponent closer on hit
- Akuma running 3 increased whiff recovery by 3
Source: Tekken 7