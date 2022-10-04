Tekken 7 Patch Notes 5.01 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Tekken 7 Patch Notes 5.01 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

While we’re waiting for the patch notes, the community has shared some of the changes they’ve noticed:

Kenpo b2 no longer gives you shoulder

Feng db1+2 into shoulder at wall is gone

ff3 into shoulder seems to be gone as well

law got a faster version of his rd from dss, hell yeah

King running 3 +3

Armor King rage drive opponent closer on hit

Akuma running 3 increased whiff recovery by 3

