TeamKill Media Cancels PlayStation 4 Version of Quantum Error

TeamKill Media has cancelled the PlayStation 4 version of Quantum Error and confirmed plans to release a PC version. At the moment it is unclear whether the PC version will release alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions.

“Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel the PlayStation 4 version of Quantum Error,” the studio said in a statement. “Even with the game being made from the beginning for the PlayStation 5, we still had hopes we could make a PlayStation 4 version happen, but with the level of quality we have achieved with Quantum Error with gameplay running at 60 frames per second, we have reach the conclusion that there is no way for us to deliver a version on PlayStation 4 that would live up to what the PlayStation 5 is going to deliver.”

The studio continued, “A PlayStation 4 version would require too much downgrading and changing of assets, lighting, and much more to function, and with the difference in memory and the slower HDD speed, it would be a very different experience that will not compare to the PlayStation 5 version and would not be fair to PlayStation 4 players.”

A release date for Quantum Error has yet to be announced.

Watch the latest gameplay videos below.

Neptune Gameplay

Quantum Gravity Research Floor Gameplay