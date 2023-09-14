Tatsujin stops Truxton extremes for PS5

Moving footage and new information at Tokyo Game Show

A trailer offers moving footage of the shoot'emup and new information will be available at the Tokyo Game Show.

Release of Truxton extremes

Truxton extremes will be released next year.