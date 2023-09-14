Article with HTML headings
Tatsujin stops Truxton extremes for PS5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTRM8Q4FJXw
Moving footage and new information at Tokyo Game Show
Tatsujin stops Truxton extremes for PS5. A trailer offers moving footage of the shoot’emup and new information will be available at the Tokyo Game Show.
Release of Truxton extremes
Truxton extremes will be released next year.
