Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn – A Thrilling Expansion to the Acclaimed Action RPG

Bandai Namco, the renowned game developer, has recently unveiled the highly-anticipated expansion to their hit action RPG, Tales of Arise. Titled “Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn,” this expansive update is set to be released on November 9. Building upon the success of its predecessor, this new installment promises to captivate players with its immersive gameplay and enchanting storyline.

Discover an Uncharted Chapter in the Tales of Arise Saga

Following the events of the original Tales of Arise, more mysteries and adventures await players. Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn takes place one year after the conclusion of the main game. The hero, Alphen, and his companions, known as The Six, find themselves torn between two conflicting identities. Revered as the Liberating Hero of Dahna by some and reviled as the Destroyer of Rights by others, The Six’s fate hangs in the balance. A chance encounter leads them to a young girl named Nazamil, who is of mixed lineage, born to a Renan Lord and a Dhanan. Will The Six be able to alter the tragic destiny that awaits Nazamil as she becomes cursed by the mask? Join the gripping quest and witness the bonds of friendship tested as they navigate through a beautifully rendered fantasy world that has evolved since their previous adventure.

Embark on a Voyage of Excitement and Challenge

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn injects over 20 hours of thrilling gameplay into the already rich world of Tales of Arise. Prepare to tackle new quests, explore dangerous dungeons, engage in epic boss fights, and experience an enthralling narrative arc. Delve deeper into the lore and unravel the mysteries that lie beyond the dawn.

Lose Yourself in a Multicultural Experience

Keeping true to its commitment to a global audience, Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn offers voice-overs in both English and Japanese. Additionally, the game supports text localizations in various languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Neutral Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

Platforms and Availability

Tales of Arise, the base game, is now accessible on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. If you haven’t ventured into the captivating world of Tales of Arise yet, now is the perfect time to embark on this unforgettable journey.

Witness the Excitement with the Announcement Trailer

For a sneak peek into the breathtaking world of Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn, be sure to watch the exhilarating announcement trailer below. It will leave you eagerly anticipating the upcoming expansion.

Engage Your Visual Senses with Stunning Screenshots

Explore the mesmerizing landscapes and iconic characters of Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn through a stunning collection of screenshots. Prepare to be awed by the incredible attention to detail and the magnificent vistas that await your discovery.