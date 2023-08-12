Take-Two: Games with Cinema in Your Blood

In just a few weeks, we’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of Grand Theft Auto V, a game that has spanned two generations and continues to thrive. With over 185 million units sold worldwide, Grand Theft Auto V owes much of its success to its online mode. Whether it’s roleplay servers, Rockstar’s added content, or player creations, there’s always something new to explore. In the first fiscal quarter alone, an additional 5 million copies of GTA V were purchased.

Throughout the years, the Rockstar studio has gradually embraced its cinematic ambitions for the franchise. Numerous shows, articles, books, and podcasts have explored GTA’s relationship with American cinema. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption draws heavy inspiration from Westerns and their romanticized portrayal of the American West. While there are other titles like Max Payne 3 and Bully that can be cited, delving into them would require more time.

GTA on the Big Screen? It’s Not a Sure Bet!

Given all these cinematic connections, one might wonder why Take-Two hasn’t fully embraced these affiliations to produce series or films. While there are plans for a Borderlands movie and a Bioshock movie, Take-Two seems to be keeping its distance. During the traditional investor call, Strauss Zelnick, the head of Take-Two, explained the company’s position. According to him, the opportunities are limited, and managing this type of “asset” is extremely challenging. He also points out that successful film adaptations like The Last of Us and Super Mario Bros. are exceptions, with most adaptations being failures.

This straightforward stance from Strauss Zelnick holds weight, as he formerly worked as an executive at Columbia Pictures and 20th Century Fox and served on the board of directors of CBS. While he doesn’t completely close the door to potential adaptations, as evidenced by the two upcoming projects, he does not see a GTA movie on the horizon.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Borderlands movie, we already know that it will feature Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart, and it is slated for release in August 2024, assuming production remains unaffected. On the other hand, the Bioshock film remains shrouded in mystery, with the only information available being its release on Netflix and Francis Lawrence (Hunger Games) potentially directing it.