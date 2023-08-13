Take-Two Interactive Releases August 2023 Financial Report

Take-Two Interactive has released its August 2023 financial report, which provides insights into the sales performance of its major franchises, video game industry statistics, development capacity, growth opportunities, and market expansions. The report also highlights significant milestones achieved by its franchises, including Borderlands, BioShock, and NBA 2K.

Borderlands

Borderlands 3 has reached 18 Million units, making this 2K’s fastest-selling title to date.

Borderlands 2 has sold over 27 Million units, becoming 2K’s top-selling title.

The Borderlands franchise has sold over 81 Million units to date.

BioShock

The BioShock franchise has shipped nearly 42 Million units to date.

NBA 2K

NBA 2K is the best-selling basketball simulation property in the US.

The franchise has reached 140 Million units worldwide.

Take-Two Franchises Achieve Milestones

Take-Two is experiencing another successful financial quarter as their franchises achieve significant milestones. Borderlands 3 continues to receive regular developer updates, including the recent addition of cross-play support. The BioShock franchise, while currently dormant, has plans to bring the franchise back through a movie adaptation and a new game. However, rumors suggest that the new installment is facing development challenges.

Meanwhile, you can check out Judas, the latest project from BioShock mastermind Ken Levine. Watch the reveal trailer for Judas below and stay tuned for more information later this year.

In other news, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V have achieved impressive sales figures, with over 55 million units and 185 million units sold to date, respectively. Additionally, Rockstar Games recently announced the release of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 on August 17, 2023, including the Undead Nightmare DLC. However, the game will not feature multiplayer functionality or substantial visual upgrades, despite its $50 price tag.

Source: Take-Two Financial Report