Play Baldur’s Gate III with a Permit to Stop Working

If you’re looking forward to playing Baldur’s Gate III, make sure you have a permit to take time off work, as advised by Larian, the game’s studio. The highly anticipated game is coming to PC on [date], and the studio has created a funny document for fans to use to request additional rest days. With its phenomenal ambitions of offering 17,000 ending variants, Baldur’s Gate III promises over 100 hours of gameplay to complete the main adventure and nearly 250 hours to achieve 100% completion. Some players may even need to take time off work to fully dedicate themselves to the game. Luckily, Larian has thought of everything by providing a document that players can give to their bosses to explain their absence.

What is Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the latest title from Larian studio and the third installment in the popular Baldur’s Gate saga, following their successful game Divinity: Original Sin II. This game adopts a role-playing mechanics inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, featuring turn-based combat that adds an element of chance and randomness to each player’s experience. Players can fully customize their character in a fantasy world, choosing from a wide range of races and classes, each with unique abilities and talents. For example, undead characters must wear a mask to avoid scaring others, while charismatic characters have an easier time convincing others. The game’s story revolves around a parasite in the player’s character’s brain, and players can determine the outcome and alliances throughout the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 is available today on PC and will be released on PS5 on September 6.