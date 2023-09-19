SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada Release Delayed

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Game Studio have announced a delay for their highly anticipated game, SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada. Originally scheduled for release in 2023, the game’s release window is now unannounced. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 Appearance

Attendees of Tokyo Game Show 2023, taking place from September 21 to 24 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada for the first time. Additionally, Bandai Namco will be hosting a special stage event on September 24 at 12:30 JST, where they will unveil the latest information on the project.

Message from Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has provided an update on the game’s delay:

“We understand that many fans are eagerly awaiting news about the game. However, we need a little more time to ensure your CRADLECOFFIN and Magus are fully prepared for the sortie! As we continue to work on game development and make improvements, we will provide more updates in the near future. Stay tuned for opportunities to preview SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada in person.” – SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada Development Team

Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Watch the thrilling new gameplay teaser trailer below: