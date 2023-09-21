Experience the exciting hands-on preview of the highly anticipated game, SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada, playable at Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Japanese media outlets have provided detailed previews, offering a glimpse into the gameplay and showcasing stunning screenshots.

You can find these previews and more information about the game at the following links: Dengeki Online, Famitsu, Gamer.ne.jp, GAME Watch, and PlayStation Blog Japan.

Overview of SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada

Step into the immersive world of SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada, set in the year 2222, where humanity struggles to survive after a cataclysmic event known as “The Tears of the New Moon.” This event led to the emergence of deformed creatures that now threaten the population. Seeking refuge, humans build Amasia, an underground haven where they collaborate with artificial intelligence beings called Magus.

In this game, players assume the role of the Drifters, individuals who rely on collecting AO crystals, a rare resource found on Earth, for their livelihood. As Drifters, they must confront the xenomorphic creatures known as Enders. To aid them on their journey, players have AI partners called Magus, who provide guidance, hints, warnings, and even assist in battles. The bond between the player and AI grows stronger as the game progresses.

The core gameplay and combat of SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada revolve around Cradle Coffins, specialized armed vehicles that players have complete control over. Players can personalize various aspects of their Cradle Coffins, including their appearance and weapon loadouts, to match their preferred playstyle. Additionally, players can choose to join other Drifters online to either collaborate and help each other in missions or hinder progress by competing for limited resources.

SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. As of now, no official release date has been announced.

Check out the exciting gameplay footage below and explore the captivating screenshots in the gallery.

Gameplay

Bahamut

Dengeki Online

Ruliweb

Screenshots

