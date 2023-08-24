SYNCED: An Exciting Science Fiction World

After the success of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade and Into The Infinite, Tencent’s conference had another exciting announcement for fans of co-op games. They released a new trailer for SYNCED, the highly anticipated free sci-fi shooter.

Set in the near future, this game takes place in a world ruled by nanotechnology. However, everything goes awry when the nanomachines rebel after a cataclysmic event. This is where the player steps in!

In SYNCED, you have the option to team up with the computer or other players. Your goal is to form a group of three heroes, known as “warmongers,” to defeat the metal monsters. There are various classes available, such as Crusher, Scout, Guardian, or Gunner, each with their unique skills that emphasize the cooperative aspect of the game.

A Release Date for the Back-to-School Cooperative Game

SYNCED not only revealed an action-packed trailer at Tencent’s event but also announced the highly anticipated release date for this free-to-play game from NExT Studios.