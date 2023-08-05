A PvE First Experience

Synced offers an engaging player versus environment (PvE) mode, where teams of three players venture into areas infested with killer robots. In this mode, the randomly generated bonuses play a crucial role in strengthening your team to defeat challenging bosses. Upon release, Synced will feature five Dead Sectors and five Master Ops, which are revised versions of the PvE levels but with added robustness. Additionally, the game includes PvP and two other secondary modes. The anticipated release date for Synced’s third-person shooter (TPS) is summer 2023, and it will be available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. More details will be revealed at Gamescom 2023.

Room for Improvement at the Top

Synced delivers satisfying shooting sensations and offers a wide range of customization options that are definitely worth exploring. In addition to temporary improvements in PvE mode, the TPS features permanent bonuses that can be unlocked as you progress through the game. These bonuses include additional damage after a critical hit, bullets that can split into multiple projectiles, and the ability to release a grenade when your magazine is empty. Each hero in the game has four permanent slots for bonuses, allowing for a diverse range of strategic possibilities. Synced also introduces unique abilities for each character, and players have the option to modify their Nano (a mecha-like companion) as well as their main and secondary weapons.