A Surprising Mario

Mark your calendars, Super Mario Bros fans! Nintendo has officially announced a dedicated Nintendo Direct event, exclusively for Mario Wonder, which is scheduled to take place in just two days. The event will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (French time) and will last for approximately 15 minutes. During this time, the Japanese company promises to provide a detailed preview of the beloved plumber’s new adventures.

In a message posted on Twitter (now X), Nintendo revealed that Mario Wonder will be a 2.5D game, which means players can expect horizontal scrolling with 3D graphics. This is a welcome return for fans, as the last game of this kind was New Super Luigi Bros U, which was released back in 2013 on the Wii U. However, in 2019, Nintendo brought it back with the release of New Super Mario Bros U on the Switch.

So if you’re a Mario fan, be sure to tune in to the Nintendo Direct event on Thursday, August 31, 2023, to get a sneak peek of the upcoming Mario Wonder game that’s sure to delight both new and old fans alike.

Gamers all over the world have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the latest Mario game, which took everyone by surprise during the Nintendo Direct event in June. With the promise of more advanced artistic direction, stunning animations, and new levels that come to life in a parallel dimension, this game is set to take the Mario experience to a whole new level. Players will be able to access this parallel dimension after obtaining a flower, which will open up a world of new challenges.

The trailer for Super Mario Bros Wonder showcases some of the exciting new features of the game, including levels that must be completed within a time limit, pipes that dance in all directions, and even hippopotamuses that look like big balloons. The game also places a strong emphasis on multiplayer, with several playable characters, including Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad. Each character is expected to have unique abilities, adding a new layer of strategy and excitement to gameplay.

One of the most intriguing features of the game is Mario’s transformation into an elephant. This new power has left gamers wondering what it could mean for the gameplay and how it will impact their Mario experience. The release date for Super Mario Bros Wonder is scheduled for October 10, and fans of the franchise cannot wait to see what new adventures await them. With its stunning graphics, exciting new features, and emphasis on multiplayer, Super Mario Bros Wonder is sure to be a game that will keep players coming back for more.