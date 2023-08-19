Super Mario Bros.: A classic with a Deluxe version

Super Mario Bros. played a crucial role in the revival of the video game industry after its downfall in the early 80s. While it was released after the NES in Japan (known as Famicom in the region), it was one of the launch games in North America and Europe. With over 40 million copies sold, Super Mario Bros. became a landmark in the industry. Moreover, its game design is often considered a valuable lesson as it allows players to discover and learn the game’s rules from the very first level.

Today, Super Mario Bros. is widely recognized as the first game in the Super Mario series, which made the plumber the iconic mascot of Nintendo. Although there have been various editions and ports of the game, it has not undergone significant changes. However, a Deluxe version of Super Mario Bros. was released on GameBoy Color in 1999 in the West and in 2000 in Japan. This version provided additional features such as the ability to save progress anytime, the option to switch between Mario and Luigi, and access to a world map.

But that’s not all! Super Mario Bros. Deluxe also introduced a Challenge world, a VS Mode that allowed two consoles to connect via a Link cable, a You vs Boo mode unlocked after completing the game, and a mini-game. It took until 2013 and 2014 for the game to be available on the eShop of the 3DS.

A remarkable fan-made remake project

Aloelucidity, a fan of the game, has recently taken on a challenging task: creating a PC remake of Super Mario Bros. that includes features from the GameBoy Color version. As expected, this is an unofficial fan game, and it requires users to have a working Super Mario Bros. ROM, dumped by themselves, in order to play. Currently in development, the creator of the remake has mentioned on their Discord server that the game will be optimized for large screens.

It remains uncertain whether Aloelucidity will decide to distribute the remake, but there are expectations for a release by the end of the year. Nintendo, known for closely monitoring fan-made projects, may intervene if necessary and halt the distribution or take legal action against unauthorized use of their intellectual property. If the remake is successful, Aloelucidity intends to incorporate the challenging levels from The Lost Levels into the game.