Sumo Nottingham Releases The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update 1.04
Sumo Nottingham has released update 1.04 for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, packed with bug fixes and improvements. Here are the key changes:
Fixed: Sissy Poison Attacks
- This bug caused all Sissy attacks to have a poison effect.
- Sissy’s normal attacks no longer have a poison effect.
- Special Blend can still provide a poison attack only on her next strike.
- Rubber Legs can still slow down Victims already affected by poison.
Fixed: Players Blocking Themselves
- We’ve resolved an issue where a player could block themselves, resulting in matchmaking issues and errors.
Changed: Fusebox Locations on Slaughterhouse
- The Fusebox will no longer spawn next to the Slaughterhouse door.
- We have replaced it with a new spawn on the side of the shed near the valve exit gate.
Changed: Valve Handle Spawns on Slaughterhouse
- We’ve moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Garage to be in a more high traffic area.
- We’ve moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Animal Pen to be in a more high traffic area.
Tuned: Efficient Grappler Perk Levels Reduced
- This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a close encounter.
- Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap
- Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap
- Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap
Tuned: Efficient Backstabber Perk Levels Reduced
- This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a back stab.
- Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap
- Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap
- Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap
Tuned: Connie Ability Cooldown
- We have increased the base cooldown time for Connie’s Focused ability.
Tuned: Leland Ability Cooldown
- We have increased the base cooldown time for Leland’s Life Saver ability.
Tuned: Escape Restraints Minigame
- We have adjusted the minigame to escape restraints at the start of a match.
- It now requires slightly more taps to escape, and the overall minigame will take slightly longer to complete.
- Strength and Stealth still affect this minigame, allowing players to build their characters accordingly.
Tuned: 7 Player Requirements
- We have reinstated the requirement of 7 players for lobbies to launch.
[Source – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Patch Notes]