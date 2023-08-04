Introduction

Even if you sometimes think not when you look out the window, summer has begun, which is also a summer event in Black desert online is applicable. This brings us to the sea palace and the press release contains additional information:

Exciting Activities

Players will meet Master Tortoiseshell and Master Lamp, the legendary duo of tortoise and rabbit, as they engage in a fierce competition to see if slowness and consistency really win the race. Fans can also help a desperate father search for his lost daughter, and even offer their services to none other than the dragon king of the sea, who wants to save the princess. And just when players think it couldn’t get any wilder, brace yourself for the ultimate spectacle: a daring quest to invade Vell Cub, the event’s special boss, with the power of a polymorphic roll and water balloons to thwart!

Rewards

Completing missions will reward players with Seals of Gratitude from the Sea Palace, which can be exchanged for Advice of Valks (+100), Margoria Furnishings, Diving Suit: Blubbblub, Morph Scroll: CrawlDick/HobbleDick and more.

