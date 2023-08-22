Developer Scopely has announced that the popular free-to-play battle royale game Stumble Guys will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, in addition to its previously confirmed Xbox Series and Xbox One versions.

Users who pre-register for the console versions will receive special in-game items, including the “Karat Crusher,” “Pow Footsteps,” and “Punch Emote,” as well as early beta access. To stay updated, users can wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store.





The game is currently available for PC via Steam, iOS via App Store, and Android via Google Play.