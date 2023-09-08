





New horror title Stray Souls arriving on Halloween

New horror title Stray Souls arriving on Halloween The highly anticipated horror game, Stray Souls, developed by Jukai Studio, is set to release on PS5 and PS4 on October 31, 2023. Just in time for Halloween, this game will surely give horror fans a spine-chilling experience. The latest trailer for Stray Souls reveals more gameplay footage and introduces terrifying creatures that will send shivers down your spine. Prepare yourself for the terrors that await in Aspen Falls! In Stray Souls, you will play as Daniel, a determined teenager who unexpectedly inherits a house after his estranged grandmother’s passing. As he arrives in Aspen Falls, he quickly realizes that things are not as they seem. To survive and uncover the secrets of his family history, Daniel must face unimaginable horrors, all while channeling his inner Leon Kennedy. Be sure to watch the thrilling new trailer for Stray Souls below: Source: Jukai Studio







